'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who is moving to Disney+ outside the U.K. and Ireland.

Disney and BBC confirmed in a press release Tuesday that the show will stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and other regions beginning with Season 14.

Doctor Who will continue to air on BBC in the U.K. and Ireland.

Season 14 will feature David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in three specials and introduce Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. Russell T. Davies will return as showrunner.

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds -- with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," Davies said.

"Doctor Who has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades. We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise -- and Russell T. Davies' brilliant vision -- to life for a huge new global audience. Grab your sonic screwdrivers and prepare to travel through time and space!" Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis added.

The new season will premiere in November 2023 to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary.

Doctor Who originally premiered on the BBC in 1963 and aired for 26 seasons. The series was revived in 2005.