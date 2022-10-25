Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 25, 2022 / 12:24 PM

'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland

By Annie Martin

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who is moving to Disney+ outside the U.K. and Ireland.

Disney and BBC confirmed in a press release Tuesday that the show will stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and other regions beginning with Season 14.

Advertisement

Doctor Who will continue to air on BBC in the U.K. and Ireland.

Season 14 will feature David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in three specials and introduce Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. Russell T. Davies will return as showrunner.

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds -- with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," Davies said.

"Doctor Who has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades. We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise -- and Russell T. Davies' brilliant vision -- to life for a huge new global audience. Grab your sonic screwdrivers and prepare to travel through time and space!" Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis added.

Advertisement

The new season will premiere in November 2023 to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary.

Doctor Who originally premiered on the BBC in 1963 and aired for 26 seasons. The series was revived in 2005.

Read More

David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs 'Monster High the Movie': Nickelodeon greenlights sequel to TV musical Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to host MTV Europe Music Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
TV // 10 hours ago
Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Tom Welling discusses his Tuesday nights on The CW where he's starring in both "Professionals" and "The Winchesters."
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Succession," a comedy-drama series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, will return for a fourth season on HBO.
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
TV // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena say they wanted to lend their voices to characters in the new animated series, "Batwheels," because it is the first DC Comics adaptation made especially for preschoolers.
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
TV // 1 day ago
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
TV // 1 day ago
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actress Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended Sunday night with a twist that saw the titular time-traveler regenerate as none other than David Tennant.
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
TV // 2 days ago
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- ABC said it has ordered additional episodes of its freshman drama, "The Rookie: Feds."
'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation
TV // 4 days ago
'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "One Hundred Years of Solitude," a new series based on the Gabriel García Márquez novel, is coming to Netflix.
'Boiling Point' film getting BBC sequel series
TV // 4 days ago
'Boiling Point' film getting BBC sequel series
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The BBC has ordered five hour-long episodes of a series that will pick up six months after the events depicted in the hit film "Boiling Point."
What to stream this weekend: 'Matriarch,' 'House of the Dragon'
TV // 4 days ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Matriarch,' 'House of the Dragon'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Matriarch," "The Peripheral," "Acapulco," "From Scratch," "Ghostwriter," "Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars," "Doctor Who" and "House of the Dragon" are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.
Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Peripheral' appealed to the 'sci-fi nerd' in me
TV // 4 days ago
Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Peripheral' appealed to the 'sci-fi nerd' in me
NEW YORK, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Chloe Grace Moretz said she never played a character more like herself than Flynne Fisher, the mature and vulnerable time-traveling heroine she depicts in "The Peripheral."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement