Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 25, 2022 / 1:30 PM

'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2

By Annie Martin
1/5
Amy Poehler will co-host "Baking It" Season 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1b88d2c9a90aa6046b7ad866a1840402/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Amy Poehler will co-host "Baking It" Season 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler is joining the reality baking competition series Baking It.

Peacock said in a press release Tuesday that Poehler will join Maya Rudolph as host in Season 2, replacing Andy Samberg.

Advertisement

Baking It is a spinoff of Poehler's crafting competition series Making It, which aired for three seasons on NBC.

Peacock has renewed Baking It for a second season that will premiere Dec. 12.

Season 2 will see a new batch of bakers compete in a series of challenges designed by Poehler and Rudolph.

"With Amy joining Maya to co-host this season comes more of Making It's crafty influence, and this year's challenges will be filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and more!" an official description reads.

In addition, a special holiday episode of Baking It will air Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC. The special will see Rudolph and Poehler invite their celebrity friends to take part in a friendly competition for charity.

Advertisement

"This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It Season 2! This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together!" Rudolph and Poehler said.

Baking It originally premiered on Peacock in December 2021.

Read More

'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation 'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
TV // 44 minutes ago
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- HBO's critically-acclaimed business drama "Industry" has been renewed for a third season.
'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation
TV // 1 hour ago
'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Fleishman is in Trouble," a new series based on the Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
TV // 2 hours ago
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who" will stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and other regions beginning with Season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa.
Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
TV // 11 hours ago
Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Tom Welling discusses his Tuesday nights on The CW where he's starring in both "Professionals" and "The Winchesters."
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Succession," a comedy-drama series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, will return for a fourth season on HBO.
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
TV // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena say they wanted to lend their voices to characters in the new animated series, "Batwheels," because it is the first DC Comics adaptation made especially for preschoolers.
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
TV // 1 day ago
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
TV // 1 day ago
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actress Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended Sunday night with a twist that saw the titular time-traveler regenerate as none other than David Tennant.
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
TV // 2 days ago
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- ABC said it has ordered additional episodes of its freshman drama, "The Rookie: Feds."
'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation
TV // 4 days ago
'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "One Hundred Years of Solitude," a new series based on the Gabriel García Márquez novel, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement