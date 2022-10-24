'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4

1/5

Brian Cox plays Logan Roy on the HBO series "Succession." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of Succession Season 4. The network shared a teaser for the season Monday featuring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. Advertisement

The preview shows the Roy siblings (Strong, Snook, Culkin and Ruck) form a "rebel alliance" against their father, Logan Roy (Cox).

"Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Logan says. "I'm a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies."

Season 4 will see the siblings attempt to stop the sale of their father's media company, Waystar Royco, to tech visionary Lukas Matsson.

Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Peter Friedman also star.

Succession Season 4 will premiere in spring 2023.