Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 24, 2022 / 12:51 PM

'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4

By Annie Martin
1/5
Brian Cox plays Logan Roy on the HBO series "Succession." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/68b097142f059888bd7e4288248dea13/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Brian Cox plays Logan Roy on the HBO series "Succession." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of Succession Season 4.

The network shared a teaser for the season Monday featuring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.

Advertisement

The preview shows the Roy siblings (Strong, Snook, Culkin and Ruck) form a "rebel alliance" against their father, Logan Roy (Cox).

"Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Logan says. "I'm a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies."

Season 4 will see the siblings attempt to stop the sale of their father's media company, Waystar Royco, to tech visionary Lukas Matsson.

Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Peter Friedman also star.

Succession Season 4 will premiere in spring 2023.

Read More

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' inspired by medieval struggle over female ruler '1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators Wayne Brady to host American Music Awards: 'It's going to be a big show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
TV // 41 minutes ago
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena say they wanted to lend their voices to characters in the new animated series, "Batwheels," because it is the first DC Comics adaptation made especially for preschoolers.
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
TV // 1 hour ago
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
TV // 4 hours ago
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actress Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended Sunday night with a twist that saw the titular time-traveler regenerate as none other than David Tennant.
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
TV // 1 day ago
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- ABC said it has ordered additional episodes of its freshman drama, "The Rookie: Feds."
'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation
TV // 3 days ago
'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "One Hundred Years of Solitude," a new series based on the Gabriel García Márquez novel, is coming to Netflix.
'Boiling Point' film getting BBC sequel series
TV // 3 days ago
'Boiling Point' film getting BBC sequel series
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The BBC has ordered five hour-long episodes of a series that will pick up six months after the events depicted in the hit film "Boiling Point."
What to stream this weekend: 'Matriarch,' 'House of the Dragon'
TV // 3 days ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Matriarch,' 'House of the Dragon'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Matriarch," "The Peripheral," "Acapulco," "From Scratch," "Ghostwriter," "Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars," "Doctor Who" and "House of the Dragon" are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.
Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Peripheral' appealed to the 'sci-fi nerd' in me
TV // 3 days ago
Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Peripheral' appealed to the 'sci-fi nerd' in me
NEW YORK, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Chloe Grace Moretz said she never played a character more like herself than Flynne Fisher, the mature and vulnerable time-traveling heroine she depicts in "The Peripheral."
Chelsea Handler to host the Critics Choice Awards
TV // 3 days ago
Chelsea Handler to host the Critics Choice Awards
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Comedian Chelsea Handler is set to host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this winter.
'P-Valley' renewed for a third season on Starz
TV // 3 days ago
'P-Valley' renewed for a third season on Starz
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The critically acclaimed drama "P-Valley" has been renewed for a third season on Starz.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement