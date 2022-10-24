Trending
Oct. 24, 2022

'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators

By Annie Martin

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series` 1899.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the mystery-horror series Monday.

1899 hails from Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the creators of the German-language series Dark. The new show explores the mysterious events surrounding the initially hopeful passengers of an immigrant ship on its way from Europe to New York.

"When they discover a second ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a nightmare-like riddle, connecting each of the passenger's pasts through a web of secrets," an official description.

The trailer features a recurring triangular symbol.

Netflix previously released a poster for the series showing a ship on the precipice of a triangular hole in the ocean.

Andreas Pietschmann, Emily Beecham, Miguel Bernaudeau, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Maciej Musial, Aneurin Barnard, José Pimentão, Mathilde Ollivier, Clara Rosager, Yann Gael, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Rosalie Craig, Maria Erwolter and Alexandre Willaume star.

1899 will premiere Nov. 17.

Dark had a three-season run on Netflix.

