ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- ABC said it has ordered additional episodes of its freshman drama, The Rookie: Feds.
The first season will now include 22 episodes.
The show stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure and Britt Robertson.
Nash-Betts plays main character Simone Clark, the oldest agent in the FBI, in the spin-off of The Rookie, which is now in its fifth season. The original show stars Nathan Fillion.
Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winters co-created the series.