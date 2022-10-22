Advertisement
Oct. 22, 2022

ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'

By Karen Butler
ABC has ordered more of Niecy Nash's new series "The Rookie: Feds." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/36d3ad57f195ae0055d08f4cf11b6649/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- ABC said it has ordered additional episodes of its freshman drama, The Rookie: Feds.

The first season will now include 22 episodes.

The show stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure and Britt Robertson.

Nash-Betts plays main character Simone Clark, the oldest agent in the FBI, in the spin-off of The Rookie, which is now in its fifth season. The original show stars Nathan Fillion.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winters co-created the series.

