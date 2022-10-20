Chelsea Handler to host the Critics Choice Awards

1/3

Chelsea Handler is hosting the Critics Choice Awards in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Comedian Chelsea Handler is set to host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this winter. The ceremony, which honors the year's best in film, is to take place Jan. 15 at Century Plaza. Advertisement

The gala will air on The CW network.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer hosted the 2022 edition of the show.

Power of the Dog was voted Best Picture and Jane Campion Best Director for helming it.

Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won for Best Actor in a Film for King Richard and Chastain scored the Best Actress in a Film title for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.