Temuera Morrison (R) and Rachel House arrive at the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles in 2016. Morrison and his "Aquaman" co-star Jason Momoa are reuniting for a new Apple TV+ series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Aquaman co-stars Temuera Morrison and Jason Momoa are reuniting for a new Apple TV+ series called Chief of War. The Book of Boba Fett actor, Morrison, will play Maui's King Kahekili in the eight-part drama about the unification and colonization of Hawaii, told from an Indigenous perspective. Advertisement

Momoa wrote and is executive producing the project.

He will also star in the series, although details regarding his character have not been publicly discussed yet.

No other casting has been announced yet.

Momoa is also known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Justice League and See.