'Welcome to Chippendales' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani creates empire

Kumail Nanjiani stars in the new series "Welcome to Chippendales." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Welcome to Chippendales. The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama series Tuesday featuring Kumail Nanjiani. Advertisement

Welcome to Chippendales explores the founding of the Chippendales male stripping group, established in 1979. Nanjiani stars as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, who founded the Chippendales.

The series is inspired by the K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders.

"Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire -- and let nothing stand in the way in the process," an official description reads.

Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Stevens and Juliette Lewis also star.

Welcome to Chippendales premieres Nov. 22 on Hulu.

Nanjiani is known for playing Dinesh on Silicon Valley and Kingo in the Marvel film Eternals.