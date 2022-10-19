Trending
Oct. 19, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Seth Meyers intends to show 'Documentary Now!' to filmmakers

By Fred Topel
Seth Meyers co-created "Documentary Now!" File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/abff1222891c79e121befd67e430ccfd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Seth Meyers co-created "Documentary Now!" File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers said he is eager to show episodes of Documentary Now!, returning Wednesday on IFC, to the documentary filmmakers whom the show satirizes.

"We will be able to ask Werner Herzog what he thought of it," Meyers said in a recent Television Critics Association panel.

Meyers, 48, co-created Documentary Now! with Bill Hader and Fred Armisen. Each episode spoofs a famous documentary.

The new season includes an episode satirizing My Octopus Teacher, and Herzog's many documentaries. Meyers said he tried to explain the episode to Herzog when the director was last on Late Night.

"I said we're trying to recreate the documentary about filming [Fitzcarraldo]," Meyers said. "And he went, 'No one will ever watch that.' Which was perfect."

Meyers said he also discusses the show with actors he hopes will perform in Documentary Now! Jamie Demetriou appears in an episode this season, for example, and Meyers said Demetriou needed little convincing.

"The most lovely thing is when someone like Jamie says, 'Oh no, I've watched it. I'm fully in,'" Meyers said.

Meyers said he often thinks about the filmmakers of the original documentaries they are spoofing. He said he recognizes that Documentary Now! has an easier job, since it only has to recreate the scenes that made it into the final cut, and each episode is only 20 minutes.

"I think about editors of documentaries all the time," Meyers said. "Here's 500 hours. They just have to make a story."

The My Octopus Teacher episode is called "My Monkey Grifter." The 2020 underwater documentary was about the friendship between Craig Foster and an octopus.

Documentary Now! swapped the octopus for a monkey, and his "friendship" is a long con. Alex Buono directed the episode.

"I sort of started with the title 'My Monkey Grifter' and worked from there," Meyers said. "It was just trying to come up with ways that someone could have a love affair with the monkey the way the filmmaker had a love affair with the octopus in that film."

Documentary Now! jokingly calls its fourth season its 53rd, as if there have been decades of fake documentaries in between. Helen Mirren still hosts.

"Helen Mirren had to agree to do this with no sense of what it was," Meyers said of casting Mirren in Season 1. "I saw her somewhere, and she said, 'The next time you see Fred, will you tell him how much we love Portlandia?"

Meyers said he parlayed Mirren's appreciation for Armisen's sketch comedy show into asking her to host Documentary Now!

"She fully bought in based on the fact that she had such trust and confidence in Fred," Meyers said.

Meyers and Buono also joked that there have been other hosts of Documentary Now!, including Ben Kingsley. Meyers said Alistair Cooke was Mirren's fictional predecessor.

"He did it first and then Masterpiece Theater stole him," Meyers said. "Like, they saw him doing Documentary Now!"

Documentary Now! is a project Meyers returns to periodically while hosting Late Night, where Armisen is his musical director. Likewise, Hader has to find time between seasons of Barry.

"It's often when I'm on vacation with my wife," Meyers said. "She's not super psyched when I tell her I have to go write my Documentary Now! episode."

Season 3 of Documentary Now! aired in 2019. Meyers thanked IFC for its patience and commitment to the show.

"We were definitely the Sopranos of IFC in that there were giant gaps often," Meyers said. "But it is a totally different style of writing to what I do with my day job, and so it does feel like vacation to write these."

Documentary Now! airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT and streams on AMC+.

