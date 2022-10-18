Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 18, 2022 / 11:21 AM

'The Suspect' trailer: Aidan Turner stars in thriller series

By Annie Martin
1/3
Aidan Turner stars in the new thriller series "The Suspect." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e3cbb2152cbfe2fd3d27d39472535ce2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aidan Turner stars in the new thriller series "The Suspect." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Sundance Now is giving a glimpse of the new series The Suspect.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Aidan Turner.

Advertisement

The Suspect is based on the Michael Robotham novel of the same name. The series follows Dr. Joe O'Loughlin (Turner), a psychologist with a seemingly perfect life who becomes a suspect in a murder case.

"When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police office DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and his young partner DS Riya (Anjli Mohindra) are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide? As a successful author, Doctor Joe's opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he's only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise," an official description reads.

"Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking, does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness could explain his behavior. But as the investigation into Catherine's death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

Advertisement

Camilla Beeput, Adam James, Sian Clifford and Bobby Scofield also star.

The Suspect is written by Peter Berry and directed by James Strong and Camilla Strøm Henriksen. Berry, Strong and Jake Lushington also serve as executive producers.

The series premieres Nov. 5 on Sundance Now and AMC+.

Turner is known for playing Ross Poldark on Poldark and Leonardo da Vinci in Leonardo. He also portrayed Kili in The Hobbit movies.

Read More

'Echo 3' trailer: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman team up on rescue mission 'Enola Holmes 2' clip: Millie Bobby Brown dances with Louis Partridge Selma Blair exits 'Dancing with the Stars' due to health concerns What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Echo 3' trailer: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman team up on rescue mission
TV // 1 hour ago
'Echo 3' trailer: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman team up on rescue mission
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Echo 3," a new thriller series inspired by the Amir Gutfreund novel "When Heroes Fly," is coming to Apple TV+.
Selma Blair exits 'Dancing with the Stars' due to health concerns
TV // 3 hours ago
Selma Blair exits 'Dancing with the Stars' due to health concerns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Selma Blair dropped out of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 after getting MRI test results amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.
Eve Best, Stockard Channing join Suranne Jones in ITVX's 'Maryland'
TV // 4 hours ago
Eve Best, Stockard Channing join Suranne Jones in ITVX's 'Maryland'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" star Eve Best and "The Good Wife" star Stockard Channing are joining "Gentleman Jack" star Suranne Jones in three-part drama "Maryland" on ITVX.
Martin Short, David Alan Grier join 'Beauty and the Beast' special
TV // 18 hours ago
Martin Short, David Alan Grier join 'Beauty and the Beast' special
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Martin Short will play Lumière and David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth in the animated and live-action blended ABC special, "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
TV // 23 hours ago
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Icesis Couture, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Victoria Scone and other stars will return in "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World" in November.
'Real Housewives of New York' reboot introduces cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Real Housewives of New York' reboot introduces cast
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Bravo announced the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 at BravoCon.
'House of the Dragon' finale teaser: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause
TV // 1 day ago
'House of the Dragon' finale teaser: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a fantasy series starring Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, will air its Season 1 finale Sunday.
Sylvester Stallone plays NYC gangster who moves to OK in 'Tulsa King' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Sylvester Stallone plays NYC gangster who moves to OK in 'Tulsa King' trailer
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has released a 2-minute preview of "Tulsa King," its new Oklahoma-set mob drama starring "Rocky" icon Sylvester Stallone.
Jack Harlow to guest host, perform on 'SNL' Oct. 29
TV // 1 day ago
Jack Harlow to guest host, perform on 'SNL' Oct. 29
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Jack Harlow is set to guest host and sing on the Oct. 29 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
TV // 1 day ago
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Creator/executive producer Justin Roiland and executive producer Ben Bayouth preview "The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!" on Hulu, which includes the voice of the late Gilbert Gottfried.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut
Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross
Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement