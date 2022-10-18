Trending
Oct. 18, 2022 / 10:54 AM

'Echo 3' trailer: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman team up on rescue mission

By Annie Martin
Luke Evans stars in the new thriller series "Echo 3." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/120bc240e8783a442d5d9b48e203081a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Luke Evans stars in the new thriller series "Echo 3." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Echo 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman and Jessica Ann Collins.

Echo 3 is based on the Israeli series When Heroes Fly, which was itself inspired by the Amir Gutfreund novel.

The series takes place in South America and follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family.

"When Amber goes missing along the Columbia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) -- two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts -- struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war," an official description reads.

Martina Gusmán, James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and Bradley Whitford also have roles.

Echo 3 hails from Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). The series will have a three-episode premiere Nov. 22 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to air weekly.

