Carson Daly returns to 'Today' after 'hardcore' back surgery

Carson Daly returned to the show after having anterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery on his spine. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Carson Daly is back on Today in the wake of his "hardcore" back surgery. The Today co-host returned to the show Tuesday after having anterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery on his spine. Advertisement

"I'm great. had back surgery, like real hardcore spinal fusion surgery seven weeks ago today. It's been quite the recovery," Daly told his co-hosts.

"It feels great," he said, adding that "there's a long road ahead with physical therapy."

Daly had surgery to help fix his chronic back pain from a snowmobiling accident decades prior.

He explained on Today how addressing the pain has helped him improve in "a multitude of ways."

"I hope I get a chance to do a story on it because what I realize now, it's like the iceberg effect," Daly said. "This isn't just a story about people who have back pain and how you fix it; there's a subtext underneath it all that's very complex that so many of us have to deal with."

"When you're in pain, you're looking to just feel good, and that changes your relationship with food and drink and your life," he added. "And then when they fix the pain, you're left with these other complex areas of your life that you need to deal with and realign relationships with. So when I say I'm getting better, I'm getting better in a multitude of ways."

Daly previously had back surgery in July.