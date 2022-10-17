Advertisement
TV
Oct. 17, 2022 / 8:12 AM

Sylvester Stallone plays NYC gangster who moves to OK in 'Tulsa King' trailer

By Karen Butler
1/5
Sylvester Stallone can now be seen in the first trailer for the new drama "Tulsa King." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4004d393a5332ca22aa08f381d100587/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sylvester Stallone can now be seen in the first trailer for the new drama "Tulsa King." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has released a 2-minute preview of Tulsa King, its new Oklahoma-set mob drama starring Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone.

The trailer has gotten about 500,000 views on YouTube since it premiered Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Set to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 13, the show follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who heads west after serving a 25-year prison sentence.

"Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

Sunday's trailer shows Dwight getting settled into his new town, meeting the locals and looking for trouble.

The series also features Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund.

Read More

Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires 'Rings of Power' star Ben Walker welcomes debate: 'Fight it out, let's talk about it' 'Shantaram' star Charlie Hunnam hopes fans don't expect 'Anarchy' in India 'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'

Latest Headlines

Jack Harlow to guest host, perform on 'SNL' Oct. 29
TV // 1 hour ago
Jack Harlow to guest host, perform on 'SNL' Oct. 29
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Jack Harlow is set to guest host and sing on the Oct. 29 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
'Paloni' special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
TV // 4 hours ago
'Paloni' special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Creator/Executive Producer Justin Roiland and Executive Producer Ben Bayouth preview "The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!" on Hulu including the voice of the late Gilbert Gottfried.
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
TV // 20 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" mined for laughs last week's closing statements of the House committee hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
TV // 20 hours ago
Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Demian Bichir says he sees "Let The Right One In" as more of a family drama than a vampire horror show.
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
TV // 1 day ago
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced its unscripted competition series, "Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge," is set to premiere on Dec. 13.
Joel McHale 'Animal Control' comedy coming to FOX
TV // 2 days ago
Joel McHale 'Animal Control' comedy coming to FOX
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- FOX announced Friday it ordered the Joel McHale's "Animal Control" to series.
'Bupkis' photos: Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci star in Peacock comedy
TV // 2 days ago
'Bupkis' photos: Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci star in Peacock comedy
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Bupkis," a new comedy series starring Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco, is coming to Peacock.
'The Crown' photos introduce Season 5 cast
TV // 2 days ago
'The Crown' photos introduce Season 5 cast
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will star in Season 5 of the Netflix series "The Crown."
Trevor Noah considers 'Daily Show' exit a 'joyous thing'
TV // 2 days ago
Trevor Noah considers 'Daily Show' exit a 'joyous thing'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah discussed his impending departure from "The Daily Show" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
TV // 3 days ago
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
'Halloween Ends' tops North American box office with $41.3M
'Halloween Ends' tops North American box office with $41.3M
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
TCM announces 12 film Angela Lansbury marathon Nov. 21
TCM announces 12 film Angela Lansbury marathon Nov. 21
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement