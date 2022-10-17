Sylvester Stallone plays NYC gangster who moves to OK in 'Tulsa King' trailer

1/5

Sylvester Stallone can now be seen in the first trailer for the new drama "Tulsa King." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has released a 2-minute preview of Tulsa King, its new Oklahoma-set mob drama starring Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone. The trailer has gotten about 500,000 views on YouTube since it premiered Sunday evening. Advertisement

Set to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 13, the show follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who heads west after serving a 25-year prison sentence.

"Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

Sunday's trailer shows Dwight getting settled into his new town, meeting the locals and looking for trouble.

The series also features Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund.