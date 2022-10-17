Advertisement
TV
Oct. 17, 2022 / 4:00 AM

'Paloni' special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance

By Fred Topel
1/5
The Palonis host their Halloween Special. Photo courtesy of 20th Television
The Palonis host their Halloween Special. Photo courtesy of 20th Television

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Creator Justin Roiland and executive producer Ben Bayouth said the animated Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, premiering Monday on Hulu, includes the late Gilbert Gottfried's final voice performance.

"It was about two weeks later from the recording when we heard that he passed," Bayouth told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

Gottfried died April 12 after a long illness at age 67. On The Paloni Show, Gottfried plays an apartment manager who was dealing with a zombie outbreak in his building.

"I didn't even know he was sick," Roiland said. "He certainly doesn't come as off sick at all."

Roiland pitched The Paloni Show to FOX in 2009. FOX passed, but Hulu, for whom Roiland produces Solar Opposites, greenlit the Halloween special.

"The original 2009 pitch was a family, the Paloni family," Roiland said "They're doing this show and the wheels just keep coming off. It just turns to absolute chaos and they have no control over what's happening, but they have to keep going with it."

The Halloween special shows Leroy (Roiland), Reggie (Zach Hadel) and Cheruce Paloni (Pamela Adlon) host an hour of Halloween-themed comedy sketches.

Advertisement

One sketch has a slasher killer named Dana Carver. The spoof is a reference to Halloween movie killer Michael Myers, and the real-life actor Mike Myers, whose Wayne's World co-host was played by Dana Carvey.

Roiland was unaware that the real Myers resents comparisons to the Halloween films. Jamie Lee Curtis asked him to cameo in 1998's Halloween: H2O and Myers refused.

"That movie came out when he was a teenager probably, or grade school," Roiland said. "So then it's like, 'Here we go, I'm going to get this for the rest of my life.'"

Another sketch involves the honored guest at a surprise party becoming genuinely terrified when his friends force the gathering on him. Roiland credited animator Joel Haver with the sketch pointing out the dark side of surprise parties.

"A lot of people might be in a mood where they don't want to be social," Roiland said. "All of a sudden, next thing you know you're in a room with 30 people, and it's like, oh, [expletive]."

Mike Schilling's sketch satirizes Beetlejuice. In the 1988 movie Michael Keaton plays a ghost who comes to life if you say his name three times.

The Paloni sketch never reveals the pseudo-Beetlejuice's name. However, he tricks a man into saying his offensive name three times in public, and Roiland found it funnier to leave the offensive name up to the audience.

Advertisement

I feel like that makes the joke better because everybody's going to think a different thing," Roiland said. "You fill it in and you're told that it's horrible. It makes it worse in a way for each person who's watching gets to project their own thing onto it."

Read More

'Big Bang Theory' book shows Simon Helberg wasn't 1st Wolowitz Scott Adkins: Ben Affleck joke wasn't in 'Accident Man' script Screamfest movie review: 'Follow Her' leads viewers down gripping path

Latest Headlines

'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
TV // 15 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" mined for laughs last week's closing statements of the House committee hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
TV // 16 hours ago
Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Demian Bichir says he sees "Let The Right One In" as more of a family drama than a vampire horror show.
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
TV // 1 day ago
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced its unscripted competition series, "Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge," is set to premiere on Dec. 13.
Joel McHale 'Animal Control' comedy coming to FOX
TV // 2 days ago
Joel McHale 'Animal Control' comedy coming to FOX
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- FOX announced Friday it ordered the Joel McHale's "Animal Control" to series.
'Bupkis' photos: Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci star in Peacock comedy
TV // 2 days ago
'Bupkis' photos: Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci star in Peacock comedy
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Bupkis," a new comedy series starring Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco, is coming to Peacock.
'The Crown' photos introduce Season 5 cast
TV // 2 days ago
'The Crown' photos introduce Season 5 cast
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will star in Season 5 of the Netflix series "The Crown."
Trevor Noah considers 'Daily Show' exit a 'joyous thing'
TV // 2 days ago
Trevor Noah considers 'Daily Show' exit a 'joyous thing'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah discussed his impending departure from "The Daily Show" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
TV // 2 days ago
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter.
'Big Bang Theory' book shows Simon Helberg wasn't 1st Wolowitz
TV // 2 days ago
'Big Bang Theory' book shows Simon Helberg wasn't 1st Wolowitz
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Author Jessica Radloff discusses her book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" and shares some new revelations from the cast and creators.
'Rings of Power' star Ben Walker welcomes debate: 'Fight it out, let's talk about it'
TV // 3 days ago
'Rings of Power' star Ben Walker welcomes debate: 'Fight it out, let's talk about it'
NEW YORK, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Benjamin Walker and Cynthia Addai-Robinson say they are happy that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is generating lively discussion among the fantasy drama's viewers and devotees of J.R.R. Tolkien.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
'Halloween Ends' tops North American box office with $41.3M
'Halloween Ends' tops North American box office with $41.3M
TCM announces 12 film Angela Lansbury marathon Nov. 21
TCM announces 12 film Angela Lansbury marathon Nov. 21
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement