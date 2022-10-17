Advertisement
Oct. 17, 2022 / 9:56 AM

'House of the Dragon' finale teaser: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause

By Annie Martin
Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen on the HBO series "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/abd1ee8269373e8723d6ce833de7f5d5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale.

The network shared a teaser following Sunday's episode of the fantasy drama series.

While the penultimate episode focused solely on Alicent (Emma D'Arcy) and her family in King's Landing, the finale will turn the camera to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and her supporters at Dragonstone.

The teaser shows Rhaenys (Eve Best) arrive at Dragonstone to warn Rhaenyra (D'Arcy) that Alicent and her supporters have taken the throne in support of Alicent's son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Rhaenyra's allies rally around her as everyone prepares for war.

Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Graham McTavish and Matthew Needham also star.

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, which recounts the history of House Targaryen. The series takes place about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

The Season 1 finale airs Sunday on HBO.

