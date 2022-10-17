'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- World of Wonder is introducing the cast of Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World.

The series will see former contestants from the international Drag Race franchise return to compete.

Anita Wigl'it, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan and Victoria Scone will take part in the series.

Rita Baga was the runner-up in Canada's Drag Race Season 1, while Icesis Couture won Season 2. Ra'Jah O'Hara competed in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 and All-Stars Season 6, where she was a runner-up.

It's a drag boogie wonderland Get ready for the world premiere of #CanadasDragRace Canada vs the World November 18 at 9E on @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/1X9NVFj1Rq— Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) October 17, 2022

Canada will act as host nation, with Canada's Drag Race judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor to serve as judges.

Contestants will take part in maxi and mini challenges, along with lip-sync battles.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World will premiere Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and Crave on Canada.