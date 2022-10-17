Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 17, 2022 / 12:41 PM

'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast

By Annie Martin

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- World of Wonder is introducing the cast of Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World.

The series will see former contestants from the international Drag Race franchise return to compete.

Advertisement

Anita Wigl'it, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan and Victoria Scone will take part in the series.

Rita Baga was the runner-up in Canada's Drag Race Season 1, while Icesis Couture won Season 2. Ra'Jah O'Hara competed in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 and All-Stars Season 6, where she was a runner-up.

Canada will act as host nation, with Canada's Drag Race judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor to serve as judges.

Contestants will take part in maxi and mini challenges, along with lip-sync battles.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World will premiere Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and Crave on Canada.

Read More

'Real Housewives of New York' reboot introduces cast 'Married at First Sight's Dr. Jessica Griffin, Jon Francetic marry in New York BTS to take hiatus as members fulfill military service What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Real Housewives of New York' reboot introduces cast
TV // 3 hours ago
'Real Housewives of New York' reboot introduces cast
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Bravo announced the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 at BravoCon.
'House of the Dragon' finale teaser: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause
TV // 3 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' finale teaser: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a fantasy series starring Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, will air its Season 1 finale Sunday.
Sylvester Stallone plays NYC gangster who moves to OK in 'Tulsa King' trailer
TV // 5 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone plays NYC gangster who moves to OK in 'Tulsa King' trailer
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has released a 2-minute preview of "Tulsa King," its new Oklahoma-set mob drama starring "Rocky" icon Sylvester Stallone.
Jack Harlow to guest host, perform on 'SNL' Oct. 29
TV // 6 hours ago
Jack Harlow to guest host, perform on 'SNL' Oct. 29
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Jack Harlow is set to guest host and sing on the Oct. 29 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
TV // 9 hours ago
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Creator/executive producer Justin Roiland and executive producer Ben Bayouth preview "The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!" on Hulu, which includes the voice of the late Gilbert Gottfried.
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
TV // 1 day ago
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" mined for laughs last week's closing statements of the House committee hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
TV // 1 day ago
Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Demian Bichir says he sees "Let The Right One In" as more of a family drama than a vampire horror show.
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
TV // 1 day ago
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced its unscripted competition series, "Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge," is set to premiere on Dec. 13.
Joel McHale 'Animal Control' comedy coming to FOX
TV // 3 days ago
Joel McHale 'Animal Control' comedy coming to FOX
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- FOX announced Friday it ordered the Joel McHale's "Animal Control" to series.
'Bupkis' photos: Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci star in Peacock comedy
TV // 3 days ago
'Bupkis' photos: Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci star in Peacock comedy
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Bupkis," a new comedy series starring Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco, is coming to Peacock.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
'Halloween Ends' tops North American box office with $41.3M
'Halloween Ends' tops North American box office with $41.3M
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement