Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator

Katey Segal and Kurt Sutter attend the premiere of "Pacific Rim" in Los Angeles in 2013. Sutter is working on a new western series for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of The Abandons, a western series from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. Sutter will serve as showrunner on the drama, which will follow a group of diverse families defending their homes from the wealthy and corrupt in 1850s Oregon. Advertisement

No casting has been announced yet.

"That was an actual term of the period where it was this kind of catchall phrase that described the outliers, the orphans, the prostitutes, the cripples, the bastards -- basically the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society," Sutter told Deadline, referring to the show's title.

"That is my favorite neighborhood. We are on the Western Frontier, somewhere between the Dakotas and California, small cattle town, circa 1850. So, it's post-Gold Rush, pre-Civil War, and then, some natural resource is discovered."

Sutter retweeted the article about the project, but did not comment further.

Sons of Anarchy, a drama about an outlaw biker gang in contemporary California, initially ran 2008-14.

Sutter has candidly spoken about his love for the HBO western Deadwood and even hired several actors -- including Dayton Callie, Titus Welliver, Robin Weigert and Ray McKinnon -- from the show to play roles on Anarchy.