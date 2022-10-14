'The Crown' photos introduce Season 5 cast

1/5

Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" Season 5. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Crown Season 5. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Friday featuring the new cast. Advertisement

The Crown is a historical drama series following the life and reign of late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades.

Season 5 will feature the show's third and final cast change, with Imelda Staunton as the queen, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

One photo features the queen (Staunton) and Philip (Pryce), Charles (West), while another shows Charles (West), Diana (Debicki) and their sons Prince William and Prince Harry on a boat.

New season, new decade, new cast. A first look at Season Five of The Crown, arriving 9th November. pic.twitter.com/dBa8VXSUGH— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 14, 2022

Season 5 will follow the royal family as they navigate the challenges of the 1990s.

"That's the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the royal family," Debicki told Netflix's Tudum. "In the '90s, everything had started to be filmed, and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle, so there's just this incredible amount of content that we have access to. Diana was the most photographed person in the world at that time. As an actor, you open the portal and this huge tsunami of information comes at you. I happily swam around in it."

Season 5 premieres Nov. 9 on Netflix.

The season will be the first released since Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 in September.