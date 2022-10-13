Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 13, 2022 / 11:42 AM

'Physical': Zooey Deschanel joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Zooey Deschanel will join Rose Byrne, Dierdre Friel and Della Saba in the Apple TV+ series "Physical." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/075f516dcfbf02ee002badff850b6aee/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Zooey Deschanel will join Rose Byrne, Dierdre Friel and Della Saba in the Apple TV+ series "Physical." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Zooey Deschanel is joining the cast of Physical.

Apple TV+ said in a press release Wednesday that Deschanel, 42, will appear in Season 3 of the comedy-drama series.

Advertisement

Deschanel joins returning stars Rose Byrne, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend.

Physical takes place in 1980s San Diego. The series follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), an unhappy housewife who discovers aerobics and builds a fitness empire.

"Season two found Byrne having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she's no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire," an official description reads.

Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.

Physical is created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner.

Deschanel's most recent TV role was Jessica Day on the Fox series New Girl.

Advertisement

Read More

Jamie Lee Curtis, Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite at her hand and footprint ceremony Anne Hathaway dazzles in sequins, pearls at New York Film Festival Brandy getting 'rest' after reported hospitalization What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Shantaram' star Charlie Hunnam hopes fans don't expect 'Anarchy' in India
TV // 1 hour ago
'Shantaram' star Charlie Hunnam hopes fans don't expect 'Anarchy' in India
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "Sons of Anarchy" icon Charlie Hunnam says he wanted to star in "Shantaram" because the Apple TV+ drama is a fascinating tale of survival and redemption set in the not-too-distant past.
TNT to air British thriller series 'The Lazarus Project'
TV // 2 hours ago
TNT to air British thriller series 'The Lazarus Project'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- TNT has announced it acquired "The Lazarus Project" and plans to air the British action-thriller in early 2023.
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
TV // 3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The "Pawn Stars" spinoff series, "Pawn Stars Do America," is slated to premiere on the History Channel Nov. 9.
Trevor Noah's final 'Daily Show' episode to air Dec. 8
TV // 4 hours ago
Trevor Noah's final 'Daily Show' episode to air Dec. 8
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah's last episode as host of "The Daily Show" is set to air on Dec. 8.
Maya Jama named new host of 'Love Island U.K.'
TV // 1 day ago
Maya Jama named new host of 'Love Island U.K.'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Glow Up" host Maya Jama will replace Laura Whitmore as host on the ITV2 series "Love Island U.K."
Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride'
TV // 1 day ago
Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton announced he will exit "The Voice" after 23 seasons as a coach.
Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek return for 'Outlander' Season 7
TV // 1 day ago
Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek return for 'Outlander' Season 7
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday that several former "Outlander" cast members will return for Season 7, including Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek, Nell Hudson, and several new cast members.
The CW announces new Queen Elizabeth II special to air Saturday
TV // 1 day ago
The CW announces new Queen Elizabeth II special to air Saturday
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The CW announced Tuesday that "Entertainment Tonight Presents Queen Elizabeth II: The Woman Behind the Crown" will air Saturday night, featuring new interviews with palace staff and personal stories of the queen.
'Mythic Quest': Joe Manganiello appears in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Mythic Quest': Joe Manganiello appears in Season 3 trailer
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Mythic Quest," a comedy series co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Warrior Nun': Ava faces new demons in Season 2 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Warrior Nun': Ava faces new demons in Season 2 photos
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Warrior Nun," a fantasy series based on the Ben Dunn comic book character, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kaley Cuoco expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
Former 'American Idol' contestant Willie Spence dies in car crash
Former 'American Idol' contestant Willie Spence dies in car crash
Brandy getting 'rest' after reported hospitalization
Brandy getting 'rest' after reported hospitalization
Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride'
Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement