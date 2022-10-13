'Physical': Zooey Deschanel joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series

1/5

Zooey Deschanel will join Rose Byrne, Dierdre Friel and Della Saba in the Apple TV+ series "Physical." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Zooey Deschanel is joining the cast of Physical. Apple TV+ said in a press release Wednesday that Deschanel, 42, will appear in Season 3 of the comedy-drama series. Advertisement

Deschanel joins returning stars Rose Byrne, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend.

Physical takes place in 1980s San Diego. The series follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), an unhappy housewife who discovers aerobics and builds a fitness empire.

"Season two found Byrne having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she's no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire," an official description reads.

Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.

Physical is created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner.

Deschanel's most recent TV role was Jessica Day on the Fox series New Girl.

