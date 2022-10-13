'The English' trailer: Emily Blunt seeks revenge in Western series

1/5

Emily Blunt stars in the Western drama "The English." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The English. Prime Video shared a trailer for the Western drama Thursday featuring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. Advertisement

The English explores the core themes of identity and revenge while telling a parable on race, power and love.

The series follows Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an aristocratic Englishwoman, and Eli Whipp (Spencer), a Pawnee ex-calvary scout, who come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

"Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closers to their ultimate destination -- the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming," an official description reads.

"It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will truly be understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live."

Advertisement

Rafe Spall, Tom Huges, Toby Jones and Ciarán Hinds also star.

The English is written and directed by Hugo Blick. The series premieres Nov. 11 on Prime Video.