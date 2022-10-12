Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 12, 2022 / 11:50 AM

Maya Jama named new host of 'Love Island U.K.'

By Annie Martin
Maya Jama will replace Laura Whitmore as host on the ITV2 series "Love Island U.K." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7f98f246da80b009178eded793ddfb2c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Maya Jama will replace Laura Whitmore as host on the ITV2 series "Love Island U.K." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Maya Jama will host Love Island U.K.

ITV2 announced in a press release Wednesday that Jama, a TV and radio personality, will replace Laura Whitmore as host on the reality dating series.

Advertisement

Jama, a former Loose Women panelist who now hosts Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, will make her debut as host in Season 9.

Love Island U.K. follows a group of singles, known as Islanders, as the live in isolation together at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up with each other to remain in the competition.

The new season will take place in South Africa and premiere in early 2023.

"I've always been such a massive Love Island fan and I'm so excited to be hosting one of the nation's favorite shows! I can't wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders," Jama said.

Whitmore announced her exit from the show in August in after three seasons as host.

"Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who'll be a great addition to the Love Island family. Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We're very pleased to have her on board," ITV2 director of reality programming and acquisitions Paul Mortimer said.

Advertisement

Love Island U.K. has inspired several spinoffs, including a U.S. version of the show that streams on Peacock.

Read More

Laura Whitmore leaves 'Love Island U.K.' ahead of Season 9 MTV EMAs: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead 2022 nominations Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride'
TV // 2 hours ago
Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton announced he will exit "The Voice" after 23 seasons as a coach.
Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek return for 'Outlander' Season 7
TV // 22 hours ago
Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek return for 'Outlander' Season 7
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday that several former "Outlander" cast members will return for Season 7, including Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek, Nell Hudson, and several new cast members.
The CW announces new Queen Elizabeth II special to air Saturday
TV // 22 hours ago
The CW announces new Queen Elizabeth II special to air Saturday
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The CW announced Tuesday that "Entertainment Tonight Presents Queen Elizabeth II: The Woman Behind the Crown" will air Saturday night, featuring new interviews with palace staff and personal stories of the queen.
'Mythic Quest': Joe Manganiello appears in Season 3 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Mythic Quest': Joe Manganiello appears in Season 3 trailer
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Mythic Quest," a comedy series co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Warrior Nun': Ava faces new demons in Season 2 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Warrior Nun': Ava faces new demons in Season 2 photos
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Warrior Nun," a fantasy series based on the Ben Dunn comic book character, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Fabien Frankel discussed his "House of the Dragon" character, Criston Cole, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Winchesters': Drake Rodger has 'specific plan' to become Jeffrey Dean Morgan
TV // 1 day ago
'Winchesters': Drake Rodger has 'specific plan' to become Jeffrey Dean Morgan
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "The Winchesters" star Drake Rodger explains how his character in the "Supernatural" prequel will evolve into the one Jeffrey Dean Morgan played.
'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos
TV // 2 days ago
'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry will play Sister Sage and Firecracker on the Prime Video series "The Boys."
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
TV // 2 days ago
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik discussed late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and continuing his legacy on the game show.
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
TV // 2 days ago
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Kindred," a new drama based on the Octavia E. Butler novel, will premiere on Hulu in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley split after engagement
'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley split after engagement
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement