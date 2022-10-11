'Winchesters': Drake Rodger has 'specific plan' to become Jeffrey Dean Morgan

1/5

John Winchester (Drake Rodger) learns about demons in "The Winchesters." Photo courtesy of The CW

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Drake Rodger said The Winchesters, premiering Tuesday on The CW, has a plan for his character to evolve into the one played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Supernatural. Rodger, 23, portrays John Winchester, who meets Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). They become the parents to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) in the original series. Advertisement

"We have a pretty specific plan in mind," Rodger told UPI in a phone interview. "Jeffrey Dean Morgan's, the goal and that's where we're heading."

When Supernatural began, Mary (Samantha Smith on Supernatural) died at the hands of the demon Azazel. This sent John to a dark place, but Rodger isn't there yet.

"Jeffrey Dean Morgan has already played that version," Rodger said. "My job is to give as much context to that version of John Winchester as I can."

Advertisement

Rodger focused on the Supernatural Season 1 episode, "Dead Man's Blood," as his ultimate goal for who John becomes. However, he hopes it takes many years of The Winchesters before he gets there.

"He talks about when Mary dies, that all he saw in the world was evil," Rodger said. "What you're doing is killing monsters, but at what point do you become a monster yourself?"

Rodger has not yet met Morgan. He said he hopes for an introduction, even if they don't talk about the Supernatural character.

"Honestly, I'd just love to be a fanboy and get a chance to talk to him," Rodger said. "But, if we get to talk about characters, that's even better."

The Winchesters begins in 1972. John returns home from the Vietnam War and meets Mary in a scene their sons, Sam and Dean Winchester, heard about on Supernatural.

"It's incredibly important to take your time and really understand what was established in canon," Rodger said. "What angle are we taking on what was established? And how can we do that the most authentically?"

Even though the meeting of John and Mary already was determined, Rodger said The Winchesters gives him and Donnelly room to pave their own path.

Advertisement

"We're playing within the bounds of what's been established, but we also have so much freedom to create," Rodger said. "When you talk about something, it's a lot more gray versus if you actually see it."

Mary is the one who introduces John to demon hunting. The Winchesters also explores John's conflicted relationship with his mother, Millie (Bianca Kajlich).

Rodger that said including John's mother carried forward Supernatural's theme of family. When Millie becomes involved in the demon hunting, it adds more layers.

"It also adds a whole other risk factor," Rodger said. "If he continues to get involved in the supernatural world, it's putting her at risk, as well."

Rodger had been acting professionally for six years and living in Los Angeles for the three years before landing The Winchesters. Born in Idaho, Rodgers still was living in the Midwest before he moved to California.

"As all actors know, professionally working mainly means you're waiting tables in Los Angeles," Rodger said. "Even after I booked the show, I had two more catering shifts that I worked."

The Winchesters moved Rodger to New Orleans. While the cast sometimes visits the French Quarter together, Rodger said they spend most of their free time training for the demon fights.

Advertisement

"Shows like this are a marathon," Rodger said. "It's potentially doing 20 episodes if you're fortunate, or more. It takes a long toll on the body so just trying to stay in shape and agile."

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.