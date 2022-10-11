'Warrior Nun': Ava faces new demons in Season 2 photos

Warrior Nun fans, the new episodes are incredible and there is plenty coming your way (sooner than you may think...) For now, here's an exclusive sneak peek at Season 2! pic.twitter.com/dVqUVBsZ4e— Netflix (@netflix) October 11, 2022

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Warrior Nun Season 2.

The streaming service shared photos for the season Tuesday featuring Alba Baptista.

Warrior Nun is based on the Ben Dunn comic book character. The TV series follows Ava Silva (Baptista), a young woman who becomes a Warrior Nun for the fictional Order of the Cruciform Sword.

"Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her," an official description reads.

Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Tristán Ulloa also star.

"Warrior Nun fans, the new episodes are incredible and there is plenty coming your way (sooner than you may think...)," Netflix tweeted.

Warrior Nun features Simon Barry as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.