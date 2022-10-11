Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 11, 2022 / 12:53 PM

'Warrior Nun': Ava faces new demons in Season 2 photos

By Annie Martin

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Warrior Nun Season 2.

The streaming service shared photos for the season Tuesday featuring Alba Baptista.

Advertisement

Warrior Nun is based on the Ben Dunn comic book character. The TV series follows Ava Silva (Baptista), a young woman who becomes a Warrior Nun for the fictional Order of the Cruciform Sword.

"Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her," an official description reads.

Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Tristán Ulloa also star.

"Warrior Nun fans, the new episodes are incredible and there is plenty coming your way (sooner than you may think...)," Netflix tweeted.

Warrior Nun features Simon Barry as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.

Read More

'Enola Holmes 2' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill team up Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show' 'M3gan' trailer introduces new James Wan horror film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Fabien Frankel discussed his "House of the Dragon" character, Criston Cole, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Winchesters': Drake Rodger has 'specific plan' to become Jeffrey Dean Morgan
TV // 9 hours ago
'Winchesters': Drake Rodger has 'specific plan' to become Jeffrey Dean Morgan
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "The Winchesters" star Drake Rodger explains how his character in the "Supernatural" prequel will evolve into the one Jeffrey Dean Morgan played.
'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry will play Sister Sage and Firecracker on the Prime Video series "The Boys."
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
TV // 1 day ago
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik discussed late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and continuing his legacy on the game show.
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
TV // 1 day ago
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Kindred," a new drama based on the Octavia E. Butler novel, will premiere on Hulu in December.
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8
TV // 1 day ago
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the superhero action-comedy, "Doom Patrol," is to premiere with two episodes on Dec. 8.
Monty Python icon John Cleese to host new chat show for GB News
TV // 1 day ago
Monty Python icon John Cleese to host new chat show for GB News
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Monty Python comedy legend and free speech advocate John Cleese has signed on to host a new chat program for Britain's GB News next year.
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
TV // 1 day ago
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
TV // 2 days ago
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Fred Armisen is playing the iconic role of Uncle Fester in the new Netflix series, "Wednesday."
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
TV // 2 days ago
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Disney has announced it ordered a second season of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" ahead of the animated series' Feb. 10 premiere on Disney Channel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judy Tenuta, comedian known as 'Love Goddess,' dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, comedian known as 'Love Goddess,' dies at 72
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot mystery will be 'Haunting in Venice'
Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot mystery will be 'Haunting in Venice'
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement