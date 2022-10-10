Trending
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8

By Karen Butler
Brendan Fraser's "Doom Patrol" returns with new episodes on Dec. 8. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8bebee66b54a9df81f00994c86e00231/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the superhero action-comedy, Doom Patrol, is to premiere with two episodes on Dec. 8.

One episode of the live-action show will run each week after that through Jan. 5 and six more episodes will be released in 2023.

The show follows a group of people who gain superhuman abilities after horrible accidents that left them scarred and disfigured.

Brendan Fraser voices Robotman aka Cliff Steele and Matt Bomer lends his voice to Negative Man aka Larry Trainor, while April Bowlby plays Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr, Diane Guerrero plays Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade plays Cyborg aka Victor Stone and Michelle Gomez plays former super villain Madame Rouge aka Laura de Mille.

"Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them," a synopsis said.

"Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?"

