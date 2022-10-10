Advertisement
Oct. 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers

By Fred Topel
Matt (Zach Woods) faces the dangers of "Avenue 5" Season 2. Photo courtesy of HBO
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Zach Woods and Leonora Crichlow said Season 2 of Avenue 5, premiering Monday on HBO, added new dangers to the science fiction comedy.

Woods plays customer relations head Matt Spencer, and Crichlow plays second engineer Billie McEvoy on a spaceship adrift in outer space.

Season 1 of Avenue 5 aired in 2020. Season 2 was delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Woods and Crichlow returned to work on Season 2 under COVID-19 safety protocols. Rehearsals occurred over Zoom and masks were employed behind the scenes, but Woods noted that the show still filmed maskless actors in "crowds of people screaming in each other's mouths."

"All right, I hope this joke is funny because it's dangerous," Woods said of his reaction.

Crichlow said she worried in between seasons that the pandemic would prevent the industry from continuing to work.

"I was worried at the time that the world wasn't coming back," Crichlow said. "The challenge was just knowing how to re-emerge into the world, but other than that I felt very lucky that I had a job to go back to."

The cast of Avenue 5 also includes Hugh Laurie as Captain Ryan Clark, Josh Gad as founder Herman Judd, and all the actors playing passengers. Many of the scenes require the actors to walk between portions of the ship to address problems that arise.

Those "walk and talk" scenes may look like simple conversations, but Woods said they are among the show's most challenging because they require hitting precise marks while in motion.

"You're trying to time it with a camera and get your lines out," Woods said. "I never feel like more of a Mr. Magoo or Mr. Bean kind of [expletive] up than when we're shooting those scenes."

Crichlow said the longer a walking scene, the more she worries they'll have to start over. However, Crichlow said Avenue 5 can often work around some mistakes.

"You don't want to ruin it for everybody else," Crichlow said. "For the most part, if there were any missteps or bumps or you don't quite hit the mark, it'll stay in the shot and you don't need to go again."

Seemingly etched on their brain was an episode in Season 2 that involved rolling a prisoner in a plastic ball from one area of the ship to another.

"You want to do it in as few takes as possible just to limit the amount of times something could go wrong for the stunt double," Crichlow told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Woods said he was not convinced when the stuntman said he was OK and ready for another take.

"He was purple and blue," Woods said. "I said, 'You look like the reaper has his icy hands encircling you right now.'"

Fortunately, most of the dangers on Avenue 5 are entirely simulated. In Season 2, the ship passes through the sun, but the cast faked the sweat from their body heat.

"They'll slather you up with glycerine, which is something I've done in my personal life a lot recreationally, but never for the purposes of visual effects," Woods joked.

In the Season 1 finale, the ship's crew learned that a mistake just added eight more years to their cruise. The longer the journey, the longer the show can go on, but characters like Matt are feeling the pressure.

"It was disheveled emotionally, disheveled physically," Woods said. "I think it's just an endless unraveling that's being chronicled with Matt."

Crichlow said Billie is managing the continuing disaster by focusing on her job.

"She's got to keep the food supply up, she's got to keep the passengers happy, she's got to keep people from hurting themselves or each other," Crichlow said. "So she's one of those people who is just on the task all the time. Luckily, on Avenue 5, her work is never done"

Crichlow said that if Billie ever does crack, the captain bears the brunt of her outburst.

"She does have moments where she kind of explodes and has had enough, usually at Ryan," Crichlow said. "But for the most part, she's just focused on what needs to be done."

New episodes of Avenue 5 air Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.

