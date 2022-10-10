Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 10, 2022 / 10:35 AM

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek

By Annie Martin
1/5
Mayim Bialik (pictured) and Ken Jennings discussed late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and continuing his legacy on the game show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d606f8e6fb734a3c4ec534c8b06aff95/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Mayim Bialik (pictured) and Ken Jennings discussed late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and continuing his legacy on the game show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik say "there's no imitating" late host Alex Trebek on the show.

Jennings, 48, and Bialik, 46, appeared in their first joint interview Monday on Good Morning America after being named the new permanent co-hosts of the long-running game show Jeopardy!

Advertisement

The pair discussed Trebek, who died at age 80 in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, and continuing his legacy on the show.

Jennings and Bialik were asked if they have to fight the urge to imitate Trebek, who hosted more than 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy!

"For me, it was almost impossible because you're saying these phrases that you've heard Alex say on TV for decades ... and to this day I still hear Alex echoing in my head every time I say them," Jennings said. "I think it's nice. It's very comforting, because Alex got this right every day."

"There's no imitating or kind of competing, even in your head, for a timbre or a tone or a pacing," Bialik added. "I feel like Alex's presence is here, and it is. It's in the words we heard him say for so many decades."

Advertisement

Jennings and Bialik are instead focused on imitating the "feeling" Trebek created on the show.

"I think for both of us, we feel like we're really ushering in what Alex facilitated so beautifully, which is, again, highlighting contestants and the show that people know and love, Bialik said. "I think for me and Ken, we do love the purity and the fun Jeopardy! has been and will continue to be."

Jeopardy! returned for a 39th season in September.

Read More

Mayim Bialik says her mom gives her notes on her 'Jeopardy!' outfits Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out at charity gala 'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
TV // 56 minutes ago
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Kindred," a new drama based on the Octavia E. Butler novel, will premiere on Hulu in December.
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8
TV // 1 hour ago
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the superhero action-comedy, "Doom Patrol," is to premiere with two episodes on Dec. 8.
Monty Python icon John Cleese to host new chat show for GB News
TV // 2 hours ago
Monty Python icon John Cleese to host new chat show for GB News
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Monty Python comedy legend and free speech advocate John Cleese has signed on to host a new chat program for Britain's GB News next year.
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
TV // 7 hours ago
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
TV // 1 day ago
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Fred Armisen is playing the iconic role of Uncle Fester in the new Netflix series, "Wednesday."
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Disney has announced it ordered a second season of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" ahead of the animated series' Feb. 10 premiere on Disney Channel.
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
TV // 1 day ago
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
NEW YORK, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Zombie-apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead" might have the highest body count on television, but star Ross Marquand insists it always has had an optimistic angle.
Jodie Whittaker's final 'Doctor Who' episode to air on Oct. 23
TV // 1 day ago
Jodie Whittaker's final 'Doctor Who' episode to air on Oct. 23
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker's final "Doctor Who" adventure, "The Power of the Doctor," is set to premiere on BBC platforms Oct. 23.
Fiona Apple records song for 'Rings of Power' soundtrack
TV // 1 day ago
Fiona Apple records song for 'Rings of Power' soundtrack
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios has released a new song sung by Fiona Apple, with music by composer Bear McCreary, called "Where the Shadows Lie."
Kelsey Grammer, daughter Spencer to star in Lifetime holiday movie
TV // 2 days ago
Kelsey Grammer, daughter Spencer to star in Lifetime holiday movie
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- "Fraiser" actor Kelsey Grammer and his daughter Spencer Grammer will star in the Lifetime movie "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement