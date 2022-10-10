Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 10, 2022 / 12:58 PM

'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos

By Annie Martin
1/2
Valorie Curry will play Firecracker in "The Boys" Season 4. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0dad1641dd91b7d9c14692657eda7f35/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Valorie Curry will play Firecracker in "The Boys" Season 4. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of The Boys Season 4.

Prime Video shared photos for the season Monday featuring new cast members Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry.

Advertisement

The photos show Heyward and Curry in costume as their characters, Sister Sage and Firecracker. The characters are both "supes," or humans with superhuman powers.

Heyward is known for playing Tamika Ward on Orange is the New Black and Demetria Barnes on Delilah. Curry portrayed Emma Hill on The Following, Dot Everest on The Tick and Katherine Solomon on The Lost Symbol.

The Boys is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series of the same name. The series follows The Boys, a team of vigilantes, as they take on a group of corrupt superheroes.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone and Karen Fukuhara star.

Advertisement

Prime Video confirmed in August that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will have a recurring role in Season 4.

Read More

'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Jordan Peele voices demon in stop-motion film Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out at charity gala What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
TV // 3 hours ago
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik discussed late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and continuing his legacy on the game show.
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
TV // 4 hours ago
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Kindred," a new drama based on the Octavia E. Butler novel, will premiere on Hulu in December.
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8
TV // 4 hours ago
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the superhero action-comedy, "Doom Patrol," is to premiere with two episodes on Dec. 8.
Monty Python icon John Cleese to host new chat show for GB News
TV // 5 hours ago
Monty Python icon John Cleese to host new chat show for GB News
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Monty Python comedy legend and free speech advocate John Cleese has signed on to host a new chat program for Britain's GB News next year.
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
TV // 11 hours ago
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
TV // 1 day ago
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Fred Armisen is playing the iconic role of Uncle Fester in the new Netflix series, "Wednesday."
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Disney has announced it ordered a second season of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" ahead of the animated series' Feb. 10 premiere on Disney Channel.
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
TV // 1 day ago
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
NEW YORK, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Zombie-apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead" might have the highest body count on television, but star Ross Marquand insists it always has had an optimistic angle.
Jodie Whittaker's final 'Doctor Who' episode to air on Oct. 23
TV // 1 day ago
Jodie Whittaker's final 'Doctor Who' episode to air on Oct. 23
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker's final "Doctor Who" adventure, "The Power of the Doctor," is set to premiere on BBC platforms Oct. 23.
Fiona Apple records song for 'Rings of Power' soundtrack
TV // 1 day ago
Fiona Apple records song for 'Rings of Power' soundtrack
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios has released a new song sung by Fiona Apple, with music by composer Bear McCreary, called "Where the Shadows Lie."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement