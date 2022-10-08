Jodie Whittaker's final 'Doctor Who' episode to air on Oct. 23

1/3

Jodie Whittaker is wrapping up her run in "Doctor Who" on Oct. 23. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who adventure, The Power of the Doctor, is set to premiere on BBC platforms Oct. 23. Whittaker starred in three seasons of the British sci-fi franchise. Advertisement

Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa was announced as her successor in May.

A new trailer for the finale released Saturday features Whittaker's time traveler taking on the Daleks, the Cybermen and Sacha Dhawan's The Master.

Her final battle. Her deadliest enemies The Power of the Doctor, coming 23rd October 2022. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/6wG0gQKVXQ— Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor (@bbcdoctorwho) October 8, 2022