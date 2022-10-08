Advertisement
Jodie Whittaker's final 'Doctor Who' episode to air on Oct. 23

By Karen Butler
Jodie Whittaker is wrapping up her run in "Doctor Who" on Oct. 23. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who adventure, The Power of the Doctor, is set to premiere on BBC platforms Oct. 23.

Whittaker starred in three seasons of the British sci-fi franchise.

Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa was announced as her successor in May.

A new trailer for the finale released Saturday features Whittaker's time traveler taking on the Daleks, the Cybermen and Sacha Dhawan's The Master.

