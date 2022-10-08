Jodie Whittaker's final 'Doctor Who' episode to air on Oct. 23

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who adventure, The Power of the Doctor, is set to premiere on BBC platforms Oct. 23.
Whittaker starred in three seasons of the British sci-fi franchise.
Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa was announced as her successor in May.
A new trailer for the finale released Saturday features Whittaker's time traveler taking on the Daleks, the Cybermen and Sacha Dhawan's The Master.