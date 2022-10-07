Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 7, 2022 / 11:26 AM

Chilling Korean Netflix series 'Somebody' debuts at Busan Film Festival

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
Upcoming Netflix series "Somebody," starring Kim Young-kwang and Kang Hae-lim, premiered at the Busan International Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Busan International Film Festival/Netflix
Upcoming Netflix series "Somebody," starring Kim Young-kwang and Kang Hae-lim, premiered at the Busan International Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Busan International Film Festival/Netflix

BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean psychological thriller Somebody, headed to Netflix in November, brings a dark and menacing chill to the search for that special someone.

The eight-part series by noted film director Jung Ji-woo (Happy End, A Muse), debuted at the Busan International Film Festival with its first three episodes on Thursday.

Advertisement

App developer Kim Sum (Kang Hae-lim) has a hard time making connections in real life, her emotions as flat as her monochromatic outfits and minimalist office decor. Diagnosed with Asperger's, Kim's closest relationship appears to be with an AI chatbot she created while still in high school.

Her programming genius ultimately led to the development of Somebody -- a groundbreaking dating app that has recently been at the center of a police investigation into deaths and disappearances traced back to the platform.

As Kim looks for answers behind the scenes, she encounters a figure with several different online profiles -- the strikingly handsome Yoonoh (Kim Young-kwang) whose gentle demeanor scans as creepy almost immediately (the Jeffrey Dahmer-style eyeglasses don't help).

Advertisement

The menacing role is a departure for the model/actor Kim, who is the most established performer in the cast, with recent starring roles on the 2021 Netflix dramedy Hello, Me! and the hit action comedy film Mission: Possible.

Soon drawn into the mysterious web are Kim Sum's estranged friend Kieun (Kim Su-yeon), a wheelchair-using police officer in the cybercrimes unit, and Mokwon (Kim Yong-ji), a professional shaman who may have otherworldly abilities.

Through the first three episodes, the series develops at a slow, sometimes meandering pace as it introduces new characters and follows episodic storylines. An unrelenting air of dread hangs over the action like a heavy fog, occasionally erupting in scenes of jarring violence.

Somebody is one of several series premiering at the Busan International Film Festival, which has broadly expanded its lineup of streaming content this year.

Nine series, including seven Korean-language shows, are being screened at the festival, among them Netflix's sci-fi thriller Glitch, which premiered on the platform Friday.

Other debuts include Yonder, a sci-fi fantasy by renowned film director Lee Joon-ik, which will stream globally on Paramount+, and the Disney+ original Connect, Japanese director Takashi Miike's first Korean-language project.

Advertisement

The festival's embrace of streaming content is a sign of the times, said Joe Cho, communications manager for Netflix in South Korea.

"The borderline between series and films is blurring," Cho told UPI at the Busan fest.

"If you look at our Netflix series, these are made not just by those who used to make TV dramas," he said. "We have great Korean film directors, great Korean writers and film studios."

South Korea has been a key content pipeline to the streaming world, with a massive investment from Netflix resulting in hits ranging from Squid Game to Hellbound to Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Other platforms have also struck gold with Korean content, including Pachinko on Apple TV+ and Snowdrop on Disney+.

It comes as no surprise, then, that Busan is leading the way in bringing the streaming world into the film festival fold.

"Here at the Busan festival, they are very open to creative excellence, regardless of whether it's a film or a series or a documentary," Cho said.

Somebody will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 18.

Read More

Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' producer partners with AMC South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival

Latest Headlines

'Elm Street' icon Heather Langenkamp returns to horror with 'Midnight Club'
TV // 37 minutes ago
'Elm Street' icon Heather Langenkamp returns to horror with 'Midnight Club'
NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Heather Langenkamp said she connected on a deeply personal level to her role as Dr. Georgina Stanton, founder of a hospice home for terminally ill teens, on Netflix's "Midnight Club."
'Mayfair Witches' trailer: Alexandra Daddario discovers her family's dark legacy
TV // 3 hours ago
'Mayfair Witches' trailer: Alexandra Daddario discovers her family's dark legacy
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- "Mayfair Witches," a new series based on the Anne Rice novels, is coming to AMC+ in January 2023.
Starz greenlights 'Venery of Samantha Bird' starring Katherine Langford
TV // 4 hours ago
Starz greenlights 'Venery of Samantha Bird' starring Katherine Langford
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Starz has greenlit new drama "The Venery of Samantha Bird" starring "Knives Out," "Cursed" and "13 Reasons Why" actress Katherine Langford.
Jack McBrayer: Kindness doesn't have to be a grand gesture
TV // 9 hours ago
Jack McBrayer: Kindness doesn't have to be a grand gesture
NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Jack McBrayer says he hopes "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" offers a bit of stability, comfort and entertainment through "a lens of positivity" to preschool-age children.
'Monster High' trailer introduces Nickelodeon animated series
TV // 22 hours ago
'Monster High' trailer introduces Nickelodeon animated series
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "Monster High," an animated series based on the Mattel doll franchise, is coming to Nickelodeon in October.
Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix
TV // 23 hours ago
Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Sci-fi comedy-thriller "Glitch" is looking to become the next breakout hit from South Korea on Netflix, with a genre mash-up and twisty plot that ultimately revolves around its two leading women.
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit
TV // 1 day ago
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead on "Chicago P.D.," exited the NBC series after 10 seasons.
'American Horror Story: NYC' preview teases 'deadliest year yet'
TV // 1 day ago
'American Horror Story: NYC' preview teases 'deadliest year yet'
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- FX shared a teaser for "American Horror Story" Season 11, "American Horror Story: NYC."
BBC Children's 'Football Academy' documentary coming Oct. 24
TV // 1 day ago
BBC Children's 'Football Academy' documentary coming Oct. 24
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "The Football Academy," a new documentary series following young soccer players, is launching Oct. 24 on British children's channel CBBC.
Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy: 'Friend of the Family' tackles grooming
TV // 1 day ago
Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy: 'Friend of the Family' tackles grooming
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "A Friend of the Family" stars Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy, Mckenna Grace and Lio Tipton discuss the true crime drama's portrayal of the Jan Broberg kidnapping by neighbor Robert Berchtold.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix
Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser: Chris Pratt, Jack Black voice Mario, Bowser
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser: Chris Pratt, Jack Black voice Mario, Bowser
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement