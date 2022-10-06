'Monster High' trailer introduces Nickelodeon animated series

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon is giving a glimpse of the new series Monster High.

The network shared a trailer for the animated series Thursday.

Monster High is based on the Mattel fashion doll franchise. The series follows Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein and Draculaura, three friends attending Monster High, a school for the children of famous monsters and other creatures.

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green voices Clawdeen, with Iris Menas as Frankie and Courtney Lin as Draculaura. Kausar Mohammed, Valeria Rodriguez, Alexa Kahn, Alexander Polinsky and Debra Wilson also have roles.

Nickelodeon and Mattel will also release Monster High the Movie, a live-action TV movie musical. The film stars Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot and Nayah Damasen, and will premiere Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon will give a sneak peek at an episode of Monster High following the film's premiere.

The teaser previews the episode "Food Fight," which sees Draculaura practice witchcraft and Clawdeen and Frankie help her subdue the tater tot she brings to life.

Monster High premieres Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon.