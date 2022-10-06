Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 6, 2022 / 2:24 PM

'Monster High' trailer introduces Nickelodeon animated series

By Annie Martin

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon is giving a glimpse of the new series Monster High.

The network shared a trailer for the animated series Thursday.

Advertisement

Monster High is based on the Mattel fashion doll franchise. The series follows Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein and Draculaura, three friends attending Monster High, a school for the children of famous monsters and other creatures.

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green voices Clawdeen, with Iris Menas as Frankie and Courtney Lin as Draculaura. Kausar Mohammed, Valeria Rodriguez, Alexa Kahn, Alexander Polinsky and Debra Wilson also have roles.

Nickelodeon and Mattel will also release Monster High the Movie, a live-action TV movie musical. The film stars Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot and Nayah Damasen, and will premiere Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon will give a sneak peek at an episode of Monster High following the film's premiere.

The teaser previews the episode "Food Fight," which sees Draculaura practice witchcraft and Clawdeen and Frankie help her subdue the tater tot she brings to life.

Monster High premieres Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon.

Advertisement

Read More

'Slumberland' trailer: Jason Momoa searches for treasure in 'world of dreams' 'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix
TV // 2 hours ago
Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Sci-fi comedy-thriller "Glitch" is looking to become the next breakout hit from South Korea on Netflix, with a genre mash-up and twisty plot that ultimately revolves around its two leading women.
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit
TV // 3 hours ago
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead on "Chicago P.D.," exited the NBC series after 10 seasons.
'American Horror Story: NYC' preview teases 'deadliest year yet'
TV // 4 hours ago
'American Horror Story: NYC' preview teases 'deadliest year yet'
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- FX shared a teaser for "American Horror Story" Season 11, "American Horror Story: NYC."
BBC Children's 'Football Academy' documentary coming Oct. 24
TV // 4 hours ago
BBC Children's 'Football Academy' documentary coming Oct. 24
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "The Football Academy," a new documentary series following young soccer players, is launching Oct. 24 on British children's channel CBBC.
Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy: 'Friend of the Family' tackles grooming
TV // 12 hours ago
Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy: 'Friend of the Family' tackles grooming
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "A Friend of the Family" stars Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy, Mckenna Grace and Lio Tipton discuss the true crime drama's portrayal of the Jan Broberg kidnapping by neighbor Robert Berchtold.
Sarah Jessica Parker starts filming 'And Just Like That' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Sarah Jessica Parker starts filming 'And Just Like That' Season 2
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker returned to the set of the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That..." following the death of her stepfather.
'In the Soop: Friendcation' trailer: BTS member V takes trip with friends
TV // 1 day ago
'In the Soop: Friendcation' trailer: BTS member V takes trip with friends
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "In the Soop: Friendcation," a reality series featuring V, Park Seo-jun, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, is coming to Disney+.
'Pitch Perfect' series: Adam Devine sings in teaser for Peacock comedy
TV // 1 day ago
'Pitch Perfect' series: Adam Devine sings in teaser for Peacock comedy
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Peacock shared a teaser for its "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" spinoff series on the 10th anniversary of "Pitch Perfect."
'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
TV // 1 day ago
'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Ghostwriter," a reboot of the 1990s children's series from Sesame Workshop, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video
TV // 1 day ago
'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a third season on Netflix in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miguel, wife Nazanin Mandi headed for divorce
Miguel, wife Nazanin Mandi headed for divorce
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Britt Ekland, Elisabeth Shue
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Britt Ekland, Elisabeth Shue
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement