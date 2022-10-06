Trending
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit

By Annie Martin
Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead on "Chicago P.D.," exited the NBC series after 10 seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/39c7f60d58436ef76f852fdad36ed0a9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer is feeling grateful for fans following his exit from the show.

The 38-year-old actor thanked fans Wednesday on Twitter after leaving the NBC police procedural series after 10 seasons.

Soffer played Det. Jay Halstead, who turned in his badge and resigned from the Chicago Police Department in Wednesday's episode after stabbing a man in self-defense. Halstead then takes a job with the Army, where he is tasked with tracking down drug cartels in Bolivia.

"For anyone that's ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I'm grateful. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I'm just grateful," Soffer wrote.

"If I could like every single tweet I would. I appreciate the love. It means so much to me. Thank you," he added.

Soffer's co-star Marina Squerciati, who plays Officer Kim Burgess, showed her love for the actor on Twitter.

"Jesse, I love you, dude. I cried a lot IRL so you know it's not fake social media stuff. SO MANY TEARS. #crybabyandproudofit #ChicagoPD," Squerciati wrote.

Soffer announced his exit from Chicago P.D. in August.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years," he said at the time. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Chicago P.D. is in its 10th season on NBC. The series stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins and Amy Morton.

