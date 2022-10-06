Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy, more: 'Friend of the Family' tackles grooming

By Fred Topel
1/5
Colin Hanks plays Bob Broberg in "A Friend of the Family." Photo courtesy of Peacock
Colin Hanks plays Bob Broberg in "A Friend of the Family." Photo courtesy of Peacock

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Friend of the Family cast members Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy, McKenna Grace and Lio Tipton said their true crime drama, premiering Thursday on Peacock, illustrates how a predator can groom his target's entire family.

In the '70s, Robert Berchtold, known as B in his Pocatello, Idaho, neighborhood, twice kidnapped his neighbor's daughter, Jan Broberg (Hendrix Yancey, Mckenna Grace), at ages 12 and 14.

Advertisement

Hanks plays Jan's father, Bob, and said B manipulated the whole Broberg family to earn Jan's trust and theirs, as well.

"They, themselves, were groomed," Hanks told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "They were basically at the mercy of a predator."

Friend of the Family shows B monopolize the Brobergs' time, drive Jan to horseback riding lessons and enlist Bob to ask his wife, Mary Ann (Anna Paquin), to give his wife bedroom advice. Hanks said it's easy to call that grooming in 2022, but in the '70s, the Brobergs were blindsided.

Advertisement

"There were not the terms that we all know now," Hanks said. "Law enforcement did not know at that time."

Friend of the Family creator Nick Antosca said Mary Ann's request indicates the subtle ways B manipulated Bob and others. Antosca also created the true crime drama The Act.

"It's flattering to the other man in the '70s who's like, 'Oh, my wife is so desirable,'" Antosca said. "It played on the specific vanities, insecurities and vulnerabilities that a person has."

Lacy said he researched Berchtold and the behaviors of groomers and pedophiles. Portraying B on the show, he said he identified a modus operandi of normalizing flamboyant behavior.

"He dresses a little bit snappier, he talks a little louder," Lacy said. "He is also very subtly defining himself as other. So then, when he behaves in ways that are ever so slightly more extreme, they are explained away by, 'Oh, that's just how B is.'"

B's family supports his giving attention to Jan. Tipton, who plays B's wife, Gail, said they believe B also was manipulating Gail.

"I believe that Gail experienced grooming very similarly," Tipton said. "She did Bob's bidding for him, in a way."

Grace played older Jan after the first kidnapping. At that age, Jan still believes B is her friend with noble intentions.

Advertisement

"Jan really did believe everything that B had told her until she was like 17," Grace said.

Jan was a producer on Friend of the Family, and said she hopes sharing her story -- with her mother's book upon which the series is based, the series and her continued speaking engagements -- will help other families notice the red flags that predators like B exhibit.

"Look a little closer to those who are close to you because this is the most common kind of child abuse," Broberg said. "When you feel that spidey sense, your antenna goes up and don't just dismiss it because that's my priest, bishop, favorite school teacher, the sports team, the doctor of the USA Gymnastics."

Antosca asked Broberg if she wanted to be involved in the series. When she agreed, he said he hoped the series would show how small, individual manipulations add up to a pattern of abuse.

"It was these complex chess moves that took place over years," Antosca said. "Our goal was to tell this over time so you could see how the temperature got turned up a little bit more and a little bit more and a little bit more until you realize, oh, my God, we're boiling."

Advertisement

New episodes of Friend of the Family premiere Thursdays on Peacock.

Read More

John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special Ginger Minj, Manila Luzon: 'Dragstravaganza' goes beyond 'Drag Race' Bryan Fuller: Queer horror doc is about LGBTQ survival

Latest Headlines

Sarah Jessica Parker starts filming 'And Just Like That' Season 2
TV // 13 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker starts filming 'And Just Like That' Season 2
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker returned to the set of the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That..." following the death of her stepfather.
'In the Soop: Friendcation' trailer: BTS member V takes trip with friends
TV // 14 hours ago
'In the Soop: Friendcation' trailer: BTS member V takes trip with friends
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "In the Soop: Friendcation," a reality series featuring V, Park Seo-jun, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, is coming to Disney+.
'Pitch Perfect' series: Adam Devine sings in teaser for Peacock comedy
TV // 14 hours ago
'Pitch Perfect' series: Adam Devine sings in teaser for Peacock comedy
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Peacock shared a teaser for its "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" spinoff series on the 10th anniversary of "Pitch Perfect."
'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
TV // 15 hours ago
'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Ghostwriter," a reboot of the 1990s children's series from Sesame Workshop, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video
TV // 15 hours ago
'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a third season on Netflix in October.
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
TV // 23 hours ago
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Brian Volk-Weiss said his docuseries, "Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons," premiering Wednesday on Vice TV, demonstrates what he calls "the delicateness of success."
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
TV // 1 day ago
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "How to Be a Bookie," a new series created by Chuck Lorre and starring Sebastian Maniscalco, is in the works at HBO Max.
'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will return with new episodes on Netflix in October.
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
TV // 1 day ago
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
NEW YORK, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Brad Dourif said voicing the demonic doll Chucky remains challenging as his film and TV franchise -- as well as the horror-comedy genre itself -- evolves.
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
TV // 2 days ago
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Berlin," a new series based on the "Money Heist" character Berlin (Pedro Alonso), is coming to Netflix in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict
Miguel, wife Nazanin Mandi headed for divorce
Miguel, wife Nazanin Mandi headed for divorce
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement