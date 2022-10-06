Trending
Oct. 6, 2022 / 11:17 AM

'American Horror Story: NYC' preview teases 'deadliest year yet'

By Annie Martin
Billie Lourd stars in "American Horror Story" Season 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of American Horror Story Season 11.

The network shared a teaser for the season, American Horror Story: NYC, on Thursday.

The video features glimpses of people partying at a club and shots of a subway car. The teaser promises "a season like no other" and "the deadliest year" of the show yet.

Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone star.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Previous seasons were titled Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984 and Double Feature: Red Tide and Death Valley.

The series was renewed through Season 13 in January 2020.

American Horror Story: NYC will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX. Subsequent episodes will be released in pairs on Wednesdays, with episodes to stream the next day on Hulu.

