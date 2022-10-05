Trending
Oct. 5, 2022

'In the Soop: Friendcation' trailer: BTS member V takes trip with friends

By Annie Martin
"In the Soop: Friendcation," a reality series featuring V, Park Seo-jun, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, is coming to Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series In the Soop: Friendcation.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the reality series Wednesday featuring BTS member V.

Friendcation follows celebrity friends V, ZE:A singer Park Hyung-sik, rapper Peakboy and actors Park Seo-jun (The Marvels) and Choi Woo-shik (Parasite) as they step away from their busy lives to unwind together on a relaxing surprise trip.

"In the winter of 2022, a friend's surprise proposal sends them on a four-day friendcation to Goseong in Gangwon-do. Witness how they spend their time as they become their true selves together. In a story of friendship, this is a travel record of five friends who mean more than family," an official description reads.

In the Soop: Friendcation is a spinoff of BTS' In the Soop series. The new series premieres Oct. 19 on Disney+.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook, and last released the single "Bad Decisions" with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

