Sarah Jessica Parker starts filming 'And Just Like That' Season 2

1/5

Sarah Jessica Parker returned to the set of the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That..." following the death of her stepfather. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- And Just Like That... star Sarah Jessica Parker has started filming Season 2. The 57-year-old actress returned to the set of the Sex and the City sequel series Wednesday following the death of her stepfather. Advertisement

Parker shared a photo on Instagram that gave a glimpse of her outfit for the show, which included chambray pants with stockings and Fendi sandals.

"@justlikethatmax First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ," she captioned the post.

Parker announced last week that her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, had died.

Advertisement

"Godspeed. RIP. Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always," she wrote on Instagram. "We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years."

Parker missed the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala and the global virtual press conference for her film Hocus Pocus 2 last week following Forste's death.

And Just Like That... is a sequel to Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and was followed by two movies. The sequel follows best friends Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life in their 50s.

John Corbett, who played Aidan in the original series, will reprise his role in And Just Like That... Season 2.

And Just Like That... premiered on HBO Max in December 2021 and was renewed for a second season in March.