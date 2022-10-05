Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 5, 2022 / 11:23 AM

'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video

By Annie Martin

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is introducing the cast of Love is Blind Season 3.

The streaming service shared a video for the season Wednesday featuring the new contestants.

Advertisement

Love is Blind is a dating reality series featuring singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

The teaser shows the Season 3 contestants answer questions, including what they are looking for in the experiment.

"I'm looking for somebody that's going to be a best friend a leader and somebody that I can enjoy doing life with," Ashley, 29, says.

The singles also name traits about themselves that could possibly get on their future partner's nerves.

"I'm very expressive and I process things out loud so I talk a lot," Amanda, 31, says.

The contestants then name their own pet peeves.

"A bad driver," Cole, 27, says. "You know, it's like, get off the road if you can't drive."

Love is Blind Season 3 premieres Oct. 19.

Read More

'Love is Blind's Kyle Abrams dating after Deepti Vempati split 'Love is Blind' Season 3 coming to Netflix in October 'Love is Blind' couple Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones to divorce What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
TV // 13 minutes ago
'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Ghostwriter," a reboot of the 1990s children's series from Sesame Workshop, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
TV // 8 hours ago
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Brian Volk-Weiss said his docuseries, "Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons," premiering Wednesday on Vice TV, demonstrates what he calls "the delicateness of success."
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
TV // 22 hours ago
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "How to Be a Bookie," a new series created by Chuck Lorre and starring Sebastian Maniscalco, is in the works at HBO Max.
'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will return with new episodes on Netflix in October.
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
TV // 23 hours ago
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
NEW YORK, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Brad Dourif said voicing the demonic doll Chucky remains challenging as his film and TV franchise -- as well as the horror-comedy genre itself -- evolves.
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Berlin," a new series based on the "Money Heist" character Berlin (Pedro Alonso), is coming to Netflix in 2023.
'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
TV // 2 days ago
'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Mayfair Witches," a new series based on the Anne Rice novels, is coming to AMC in early 2023.
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
TV // 2 days ago
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson revealed on her talk show the shame she felt when she was unexpectedly called on stage to sing with music legend Diana Ross, but wasn't dressed for the occasion.
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
TV // 2 days ago
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Solar Opposites" co-creator Mike McMahon and writer/producers Danielle Uhlarik and Josh Bycel discuss the many horror homages in their Halloween special.
Miles Teller as Peyton Manning offers 'SNL' S48 premiere play-by-play
TV // 2 days ago
Miles Teller as Peyton Manning offers 'SNL' S48 premiere play-by-play
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Guest host Miles Teller played professional football legend Peyton Manning in the cold open of this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" Season 48 premiere.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement