Oct. 5, 2022 / 11:53 AM

'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery

By Annie Martin
"Ghostwriter," a reboot of the 1990s children's series from Sesame Workshop, will return for a third season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Ghostwriter Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season of the children's mystery series Wednesday.

Ghostwriter is a reboot of the 1990s series from Sesame Workshop. The new season features an entirely new cast led by Princess K. Mapp, Nour Assaf and Daire McLeod.

"When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business," an official description reads.

Guest stars include Randall Park, Jay Baruchel, Jean Smart and Iain Armitage.

Ghostwriter is developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Andrew Orenstein, with Luke Matheny as director.

Season 3 premieres Oct. 21 on Apple TV+.

