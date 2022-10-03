Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 3, 2022 / 1:18 PM

'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff

By Annie Martin

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Berlin.

The streaming service shared a "character introduction" video for the Money Heist spinoff Monday featuring the cast.

Advertisement

Berlin centers on the Money Heist character Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin. Pedro Alonso reprises Berlin in the new series, which follows the jewel thief's past extraordinary heists.

The teaser introduces the cast, which includes Michelle Jenner as Keila, an electronics specialist, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, Berlin's confidant and a philanthropic professor, Begoña Vargas as the unstable Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández as the devoted Roi, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce, a relentless man of action.

"We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state," Money Heist creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina said at a Netflix event last week.

Berlin started filming Monday in Paris, with production to also take place in Madrid. The series will premiere in 2023.

The original Money Heist had a three-season run from 2017 to 2021. Netflix released a Korean remake, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, in June.

Read More

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer mourns T'Challa, introduces new hero 'Emancipation' teaser: Will Smith plays runaway slave in Apple TV+ film 'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
TV // 3 hours ago
'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Mayfair Witches," a new series based on the Anne Rice novels, is coming to AMC in early 2023.
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
TV // 6 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson revealed on her talk show the shame she felt when she was unexpectedly called on stage to sing with music legend Diana Ross, but wasn't dressed for the occasion.
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
TV // 10 hours ago
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Solar Opposites" co-creator Mike McMahon and writer/producers Danielle Uhlarik and Josh Bycel discuss the many horror homages in their Halloween special.
Miles Teller as Peyton Manning offers 'SNL' S48 premiere play-by-play
TV // 1 day ago
Miles Teller as Peyton Manning offers 'SNL' S48 premiere play-by-play
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Guest host Miles Teller played professional football legend Peyton Manning in the cold open of this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" Season 48 premiere.
Sam Reid: Interview with the Vampire characters know they're bad
TV // 1 day ago
Sam Reid: Interview with the Vampire characters know they're bad
NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson say the bloodsuckers they play in "Interview with the Vampire" live their lives to extremes because they are avoiding tedium as well as fighting for survival in a changing world.
Donny Osmond, Flavor Flav to compete on 'Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars'
TV // 2 days ago
Donny Osmond, Flavor Flav to compete on 'Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars'
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Donny Osmond, Flavor Flav, Frankie Muniz, Brec Bassinger and Debbie Gibson will be seen competing in the new reality show, "Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars."
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
TV // 2 days ago
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
NEW YORK, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Rich Koz says he is flattered and even a bit overwhelmed at times by the size of the multigenerational fandom dedicated to "Svengoolie," his weekly horror and comedy programming block.
Ginger Minj, Manila Luzon: 'Dragstravaganza' goes beyond 'Drag Race'
TV // 3 days ago
Ginger Minj, Manila Luzon: 'Dragstravaganza' goes beyond 'Drag Race'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Drag queens Ginger Minj and Manila Luzon preview their Huluween "Dragstravaganza" musical comedy spectacular.
'Young Royals': Wilhelm vows to make August's life hell in Season 2 footage
TV // 3 days ago
'Young Royals': Wilhelm vows to make August's life hell in Season 2 footage
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg and Malte Gårdinger, will return on Netflix in November.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' trailer explores 'deepest fears'
TV // 3 days ago
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' trailer explores 'deepest fears'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," an anthology horror series created by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline
'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline
'Smile' tops North American box office with $22M
'Smile' tops North American box office with $22M
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement