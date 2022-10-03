'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Berlin.

The streaming service shared a "character introduction" video for the Money Heist spinoff Monday featuring the cast.

Berlin centers on the Money Heist character Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin. Pedro Alonso reprises Berlin in the new series, which follows the jewel thief's past extraordinary heists.

The teaser introduces the cast, which includes Michelle Jenner as Keila, an electronics specialist, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, Berlin's confidant and a philanthropic professor, Begoña Vargas as the unstable Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández as the devoted Roi, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce, a relentless man of action.

"We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state," Money Heist creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina said at a Netflix event last week.

Berlin started filming Monday in Paris, with production to also take place in Madrid. The series will premiere in 2023.

The original Money Heist had a three-season run from 2017 to 2021. Netflix released a Korean remake, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, in June.