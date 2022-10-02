Advertisement
Oct. 2, 2022 / 12:34 PM / Updated at 12:36 PM

Miles Teller as Peyton Manning offers 'SNL' S48 premiere play-by-play

'Oh, good, Trump sketch. Way to mix it up,' he joked.

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Musical guest Kendrick Lamar, guest host Miles Teller and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang kicked off Season 48 this weekend. Photo courtesy of NBC
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Guest host Miles Teller played professional football legend Peyton Manning in the cold open of this weekend's Saturday Night Live Season 48 premiere.

Peyton and his brother Eli (Andrew Dismukes) offered color commentary on the first sketch of the night, as well critiques of both the new cast members and senior stars for the first show following the departures of beloved SNL players Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd and Aristotle Athari.

"Let's see what they spent the entire summer coming up with," Peyton said as a TV screen near the brothers showed an establishing shot of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. "Oh, good, Trump sketch. Way to mix it up."

The sketch was supposed to be about Trump's guests stopping by to say "hello" as Hurricane Ian approached. James Austin Johnson plays Trump.

"OK, looks like we've got a rookie leading a senior cast member into the room. Probably going to run a simple, 'Right this way, Ma'am,'" Peyton predicted.

"Right this way, Ma'am," Michael Longfellow told Heidi Gardner who was playing, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Peyton then pointed out Longfellow left open the door to Trump's office, then noted he had returned to fix it.

"The new guy is fully panicking. He's just staring straight into the camera," Peyton said.

"And that might be the only time we see him tonight," added Eli.

Peyton said he was happy to see the reliable Gardner.

The camera turned to Noem, who in a Dracula-style voice, declared, "I vant to take your abortion rights!"

"And she let me down," Peyton said.

"What the hell was that?" Eli asked.

"The governor of South Dakota. A political impression no one asked for," Peyton said. "What about Anthony Fauci or Lindsey Graham or Rudy Giuliani?"

"They were all Kate McKinnon," Eli told him.

"Damn," Peyton replied, objecting a moment later to the sketch which now showed Noem and Trump discussing Columbus Day.

"Where's the balance politically? They're making Trump Columbus Day jokes, meanwhile Joe Biden's lost his damn marbles," Peyton said. "They're not even going to mention that?"

The sketch then went on to mock Donald Trump Jr. and Prince Andrew, while the Manning analysis skewered SNL breakout star Bowen Yang for mispronouncing "corgis" while talking about the late Queen Elizabeth II's dogs.

"It's a surprising fumble from the veteran Yang. He was supposed to step up this year, but you can tell the pressure is getting to him," Eli observed.

"Let's take a look at the stats so far," Peyton said. "Fourteen attempted jokes this episode, only one mild laugh and three chuckles. ... Thank God they've got Kendrick Lamar [as the musical guest.] That is the only reason people are turning in."

McKinnon was among eight performers from last year to depart. The others are Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari. Cecily Strong is still in the cast but didn't appear in the season opener because she's starring in a play in Los Angeles.

