Sept. 30, 2022 / 12:11 PM

'Young Royals': Wilhelm vows to make August's life hell in Season 2 footage

By Annie Martin

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Young Royals Season 2.

The streaming service shared footage from the season Friday featuring Edvin Ryding.

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama series that centers on the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Ryding) and his classmate Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg).

The footage features the first four minutes of Season 2. Wilhelm is seen remembering scenes from his romance with Simon (Rudberg) before starting his day. While eating, Wilhelm gets a text from his cousin August (Malte Gårdinger), who begs his forgiveness for exposing his romance with Simon.

"Stop calling! You destroyed everything," Wilhelm responds. "I'll make your life a living hell!"

Netflix previously shared photos that tease "friendship, secrets, revenge, and a threat to the monarchy" in Season 2.

The cast and crew completed filming on the new season in May.

Young Royals Season 2 premieres Nov. 1 on Netflix.

