Sept. 30, 2022 / 11:50 AM

'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' trailer explores 'deepest fears'

By Annie Martin
"Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," an anthology horror series created by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/13cb6b21de05c89f1134ec1eb2de72d9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the anthology horror series Friday featuring director Guillermo del Toro.

Cabinet of Curiosities is based on del Toro's short story of the same name.

"Picture your mind as a cabinet where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears. What would happen if you open that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out," the director says in the trailer.

Cabinet of Curiosities features episodes from the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy and more.

Cast members include Martin Starr, F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover, Rupert Grint and Sofia Boutella, with del Toro as host and narrator.

Cabinet of Curiosities will consist of eight episodes and premiere Oct. 25 on Netflix.

The episode titles are: "The Autopsy," "Dreams in the Witch House," "Graveyard Rats," "Lot 36," "The Murmuring," "The Outside," "Pickman's Model" and "The Viewing."

Del Toro is known for such films as Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth, Crimson Peak and The Shape of Water.

