Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" returns for Season 5 on Nov. 13. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly. Advertisement

It will kick off its new season with a 2-hour premiere Nov. 13.

Thursday's 90-second preview shows John Dutton (Costner) being sworn in as the governor of the state of Montana, firing existing staff, appointing his hot-tempered daughter Beth (Reilly) as his chief of staff and declaring that he loves Montana, but everything he does is for his family.

"Ruin them, starting with her," wealthy land developer Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) says of the Duttons, singling out Beth.

Caroline later screams, "This [expletive] family!" before throwing a bottle of liquor against a window.