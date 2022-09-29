Trending
Sept. 29, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Lily Collins wraps filming on 'Emily in Paris' Season 3: 'Proud doesn't even do it justice'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lily Collins shared candid photos from the "Emily in Paris" set after completing filming on Season 3 of the Netflix series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has wrapped filming on Season 3.

The 33-year-old actress shared candid photos from the show's set Wednesday after completing filming on the new season of the Netflix romantic comedy-drama.

The photos feature Collins with Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and other cast and crew members.

"Words can't express how many emotions I feel when I finish each @emilyinparis season and this year is no different. We truly have the best, most dedicated crew there is and a cast I can call family," Collins captioned the post. "Thank you for supporting, uplifting, and encouraging endlessly and working tirelessly to make it all happen."

"I can't wait to share what we've created. Proud doesn't even do it justice," she added. "Je vous aime tous!"

Park and Razat responded with love in the comments.

"To the moon and back with you my Lils," Park wrote.

"Love you lil," Razat said.

Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The series follows Emily Cooper (Collins), a 20-something American who moves to Paris to work for a French marketing firm.

Netflix released photos for Season 3 this month that teaser a further love triangle between Emily, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

The streaming service has yet to announce a release date for the new season.

