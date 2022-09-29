Trending
Sept. 29, 2022 / 11:31 AM

'Kleo': Netflix renews German spy series for Season 2

By Annie Martin
"Kleo," a German action-thriller series starring Jella Haase, will return for a second season on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
"Kleo," a German action-thriller series starring Jella Haase, will return for a second season on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Kleo will return for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Thursday that it renewed the German action-thriller series for Season 2.

Cast members Jella Haase and Dimitrij Schaad, who play Kleo Straub and Sven Petzold, celebrated the news in a video on Twitter.

Kleo follows Kleo (Haase), a former East German assassin who is imprisoned for a crime she didn't commit. The character is released after the fall of the Berlin Wall and resolves to find out who betrayed her and why.

"Kleo sets off on a crusade for revenge, on a hunt that leads her through anarchistic Berlin, improvised electro clubs and Majorcan fincas, and finally into the Atacama Desert. All the while, she's followed by West Berlin police officer Sven (Schaad), who sees the case of his life unfolding before him," an official description reads.

Kleo is created Hanno Hackfort, Richard Kropf and Bob Konrad. The first season premiered on Netflix in August.

Haas is also known for the films Lollipop Monster and Kriegerin.

