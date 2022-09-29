'American Horror Story: NYC' to premiere on FX in October

1/6

Billie Lourd will return to star in "American Horror Story" Season 11. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- FX is sharing new details about American Horror Story Season 11. The network unveiled a title and premiere date for the new season of the anthology horror series in a press release Thursday. Advertisement

Season 11 will be titled American Horror Story: NYC and have a two-episode premiere at 10 p.m. EDT on Oct. 19. Subsequent episodes will be released in pairs on Wednesdays.

Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

NYC stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone.

New Season. New City. New Fears. FX's AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/LBk8P5jPX8— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 29, 2022

American Horror Story is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The series was renewed through Season 13 in January 2020.

Previous seasons were titled Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984 and Double Feature: Red Tide and Death Valley.

Advertisement

FX released a second season of the spinoff American Horror Stories, a series of standalone anthology episodes, in July.