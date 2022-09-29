Trending
Sept. 29, 2022 / 12:51 PM

'American Horror Story: NYC' to premiere on FX in October

By Annie Martin
Billie Lourd will return to star in "American Horror Story" Season 11. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/10b02ebcc4dcb94e5753c82b68ee313d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Billie Lourd will return to star in "American Horror Story" Season 11. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- FX is sharing new details about American Horror Story Season 11.

The network unveiled a title and premiere date for the new season of the anthology horror series in a press release Thursday.

Season 11 will be titled American Horror Story: NYC and have a two-episode premiere at 10 p.m. EDT on Oct. 19. Subsequent episodes will be released in pairs on Wednesdays.

Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

NYC stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone.

American Horror Story is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The series was renewed through Season 13 in January 2020.

Previous seasons were titled Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984 and Double Feature: Red Tide and Death Valley.

FX released a second season of the spinoff American Horror Stories, a series of standalone anthology episodes, in July.

Latest Headlines

'Kleo': Netflix renews German spy series for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'Kleo': Netflix renews German spy series for Season 2
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "Kleo," a German action-thriller series starring Jella Haase, Dimitrij Schadd and Julius Feldmeier, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Lily Collins wraps filming on 'Emily in Paris' Season 3: 'Proud doesn't even do it justice'
TV // 2 hours ago
Lily Collins wraps filming on 'Emily in Paris' Season 3: 'Proud doesn't even do it justice'
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Lily Collins shared candid photos from the "Emily in Paris" set after completing filming on Season 3 of the Netflix series.
Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," on Thursday.
Mayim Bialik says her mom gives her notes on her 'Jeopardy!' outfits
TV // 4 hours ago
Mayim Bialik says her mom gives her notes on her 'Jeopardy!' outfits
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Mayim Bialik says her mother was supportive when Bialik was named the host of "Jeopardy!," even though she wasn't a fan of the game show.
Lisa Kudrow, more join Taika Waititi 'Time Bandits' series
TV // 22 hours ago
Lisa Kudrow, more join Taika Waititi 'Time Bandits' series
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the cast of Taika Waititi's "Time Bandits" adaptation, including Lisa Kudrow, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House and more.
'The Hair Tales' trailer: Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae celebrate Black hair in new docuseries
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Hair Tales' trailer: Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae celebrate Black hair in new docuseries
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "The Hair Tales," a new docuseries featuring Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey and Tracee Ellis Ross, is coming to Hulu.
'Jack Ryan' Season 3 coming to Prime Video in December
TV // 23 hours ago
'Jack Ryan' Season 3 coming to Prime Video in December
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "Jack Ryan," an action-thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama "My Life is Murder."
'Interview with the Vampire' series renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'Interview with the Vampire' series renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "Interview with the Vampire," a new series based on the Anne Rice novel, was renewed for a second season at AMC.
D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai: Bear grows up in 'Reservation Dogs' S2
TV // 1 day ago
D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai: Bear grows up in 'Reservation Dogs' S2
NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai says his character, Bear, has grown up a lot over the course of two seasons of the FX comedy, "Reservation Dogs," and is getting closer to being the man he wants to be.
