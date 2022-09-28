Trending
Sept. 28, 2022 / 12:19 PM

Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer

By Simon Druker
1/5
Acorn parent company AMC released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama "My Life is Murder," starring Lucy Lawless. Photo Courtesy of AMC
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder.

The show's third season is set to premiere in October.

The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.

The show stars Lucy Lawless as a retired police detective turned private investigator. The first season was set in Melbourne. Filming moved to Auckland in the second season. The third season is also set in the city on New Zealand's North Island.

My Life Is Murder is directed by Australian Leah Purcell, and in addition to Lawless, stars Bernard Curry, Alex Andreas, Ebony Vagulans and Joe Naufahu. Lawless also narrates.

The third season debuted in New Zealand in late August, with a North American debut set for October, according to Acorn parent company AMC Networks, which is now also producing the series.

