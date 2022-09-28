'Jack Ryan' Season 3 coming to Prime Video in December

1/5

"Jack Ryan," an action-thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return for a third season on Prime Video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jack Ryan will return for a third season in December. Amazon said in a press release Wednesday that Season 3 of the action-thriller series will premiere Dec. 21 on Prime Video. Advertisement

Jack Ryan is based on the Tom Clancy character of the same name. The series follows Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), a Marine veteran and financial analyst working for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Season 3 consists of eight episodes and will see Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time after he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.

"Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict," an official description reads.

Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly also return to star, with Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel to join the cast.

The long-awaited third season of #JackRyan returns on December 21, 2022 to @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/4EsV3N5VB9— Jack Ryan (@JackRyanPV) September 28, 2022

Jack Ryan is created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. The series was renewed for Season 4 in October 2021, with Michael Peña to join the cast.