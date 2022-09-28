'The Hair Tales' trailer: Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae celebrate Black hair in new docuseries

1/5

Oprah Winfrey appears in and executive produces the new docuseries "The Hair Tales." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series The Hair Tales. The streaming service shared a trailer for the OWN and Onyx Collective docuseries Wednesday featuring media mogul Oprah Winfrey, actress Issa Rae and other stars. Advertisement

The Hair Tales celebrates Black women's identity, beauty, culture and humanity while exploring the history and culture of Black hair.

The series features Winfrey, Rae, congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, singers Chika and Chloe Bailey, and actress Marsai Martin in conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross.

"Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose," an official description reads.

The Hair Tales is executive produced by Winfrey, Ross, Michaela Angela Davis, Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Kisha Imani Cameron.

The series will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 22 on Hulu and OWN, with two episodes to release weekly on Hulu and one episode per week on OWN.