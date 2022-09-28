Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 28, 2022 / 3:00 AM

D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai: Bear grows up in 'Reservation Dogs' S2

By Karen Butler
1/5
D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai's "Reservation Dogs" wraps up its second season on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of FX
D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai's "Reservation Dogs" wraps up its second season on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of FX

NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai says his character, Bear, has grown up a lot over the course of two seasons of the FX comedy, Reservation Dogs, and is getting closer to being the man he wants to be.

Season 2 of the show, which was co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, wraps up Wednesday. It stars Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis and Elva Guerra as contemporary teens living on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma.

Advertisement

"In Season 1, he's a lot more immature. He tackles issues that arise throughout the season in not the best way at all," Woon-A-Tai told UPI about Bear in a recent phone interview.

"In Season 2, he is trying to figure out how to become a man and handle these situations better. Elora [Jacobs] ended up leaving him. He is trying to figure out how to fix it instead of just getting mad like he did last season."

Advertisement

Bear's attitude toward work also has drastically changed this season, and instead of stealing stuff, he now has a legitimate roofing job.

"It's finally a way for him to make money legally, but also it's him working a long day and coming home with that money and feeling like, 'I'm proud of myself,'" Woon-A-Tai said.

Most importantly, Bear can help his mom Rita (Sarah Podemski) pay for household expenses.

"In Season 1, we see him slip a few dollars into her purse, but now he's actually making a little more money where he can help out with the electric bill," Woon-A-Tai said. "He's growing and becoming more of a community man. In Season 1, he wants to leave the community rather than help it out."

Zahn McClarnon, Wes Studi and Gary Farmer play scene-stealing supporting roles as local elders who offer Bear and his friends well-intended, albeit often questionable, guidance and wisdom.

"He's found his circle. He's found his uncles, found the positive male figures in his life to listen to," Woon-A-Tai said.

One of the men with whom he bonds at work is Danny (Keland Lee Bearpaw), father of his late best friend, Daniel (Dalton Cramer), who hanged himself.

Advertisement

"They both feel they have a responsibility in Daniel's death," Woon-A-Tai said.

"Bear thinks he could have been there more for Daniel, and so does his dad. Bear has a resentment against Danny because he thinks he should have been there for Daniel more and prevented [his suicide]."

Although Daniel is only seen in flashbacks and imaginary scenes, he looms large over Bear and their friends, especially as they each face personal challenges in Season 2 that sometimes distance them from one another.

"They're trying, even after his death, to stay together. That's what Daniel would have wanted. Daniel wouldn't have wanted us to separate the way we do," Woon-A-Tai said.

Bear demonstrates maturity when he goes to Elora's side after her grandmother dies.

"It showed that even though Elora and Bear have had their issues in the past, they can set them aside for something as serious as a family member dying," Woon-A-Tai said.

"Death brings people together and you can see that all through that episode," he added. "When Jackie [Guerra] comes by the house, it's all a 'breaking-down of the enemy structure' and building up a community with each other, rather than hating each other."

Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth) is a more than 200-year-old ghost who appears whenever Bear realizes he has messed up and needs to get back on track.

Advertisement

"He is really wise, even though he may tell some weird stories. He is there for Bear," Woon-A-Tai laughed. "I think Bear appreciates his presence."

The actor said he thinks the show's mix of drama and comedy is reflective of real life, specifically when someone makes a joke at an inappropriate time to break the tension.

"This is how Indigenous people handle traumatic times," he said.

"The best example I can give for this is when Elora and Coach Bobson (Bill Burr) are crying and holding each other and telling each other stories, and then you see Ansel (Matty Cardarople) and the junkyard guys going, 'Are they crying?'" Woon-A-Tai said. "That was a really intense moment, and comedy broke that and made you laugh."

Woon-A-Tai said he thinks viewers of all backgrounds are enjoying the show because its characters and situations are authentic, even if the setting might be unfamiliar.

"There are kids like us in every single culture," he said. "Youths, especially, can relate to this no matter what nationality they are. We're just human. You can see human traits in everybody and finally we get to see that on screen."

Many people also seem to find refreshing a show with funny, touching and interesting stories about everyday characters who are poor and working class instead of those who are rich and miserable.

Advertisement

"Everybody can relate. Bear is like a hard-working man," Woon-A-Tai said. "He didn't have the best opportunities to become a doctor or such, but he's doing what he can to make money. I feel like a lot of people can relate to that."

The actor described Harjo and Waititi as supportive mentors who believe in their primarily Native writing team and cast, and encourage them to use their voices to tell their own stories in a time when Hollywood is only starting to recognize the tremendous scope of Indigenous history, fiction and talent.

"Taika trusted how funny we are when everyone else didn't really want to see that. They wanted to see the depressing side," Woon-A-Tai said.

Reservation Dogs has been renewed for Season 3.

Read More

Natalie Zea says survival trumps romance, emotions in S2 of 'La Brea' William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe Raymond Lee: Every 'Quantum Leap' episode checks a box on my 'bucket list' Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'

Latest Headlines

Lauren Graham, Josh Duhamel 'Mighty Ducks' characters struggle as parents
TV // 40 minutes ago
Lauren Graham, Josh Duhamel 'Mighty Ducks' characters struggle as parents
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Lauren Graham, Josh Duhamel and young stars Naveen Paddock, Sway Bhatia and Brady Noon discuss Season 2 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
Secrets strain 'One of Us Is Lying' characters further in Season 2
TV // 12 hours ago
Secrets strain 'One of Us Is Lying' characters further in Season 2
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "One of Us Is Lying" Season 2 on Tuesday, showing the teenage characters struggle under the pressures of keeping their deadly secret.
'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
TV // 14 hours ago
'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will have a three-week event on Netflix in October.
'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October
TV // 14 hours ago
'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Doc Martin," a British medical comedy-drama starring Martin Clunes, will return for a 10th and final season on Acorn TV in October.
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 20 hours ago
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated during Monday's Elvis Presley-themed episode of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31.
Natalie Zea says survival trumps romance, emotions in S2 of 'La Brea'
TV // 23 hours ago
Natalie Zea says survival trumps romance, emotions in S2 of 'La Brea'
NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Natalie Zea says the characters involved in the "La Brea" love triangle are more concerned with escaping prehistoric beasts and getting back to their own time than they are about who ends up with whom.
'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us," a new series based on the Naughty Dog video game and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO.
'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- "The Calling," a new show from David E. Kelley based on Dror Mishani's detective book series, is coming to Peacock.
'Elite' Season 6 coming to Netflix in November
TV // 1 day ago
'Elite' Season 6 coming to Netflix in November
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Spanish teen drama "Elite" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in November.
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The second season of "Chucky" raises the stakes for Chucky's victims and uses the episodic format to explore some stories they never could have done in the movies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October
'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joining Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3'
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joining Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3'
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement