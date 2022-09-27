Trending
Sept. 27, 2022 / 3:33 PM

Secrets strain 'One of Us Is Lying' characters further in Season 2

By Fred Topel
Annalisa Cochrane returns in "One of Us Is Lying" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Peacock
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for Season 2 of One Of Us Is Lying on Tuesday. The show returns Oct. 20 on the streaming service.

The eight high school students hope they've buried their secret for good. But, when more rumors spread through the school, they find themselves blackmailed.

It looks like Addy (Annalisa Cochrane) is going to come clean in front of a crowd of fellow students. However, the trailer cuts the scene short so you won't find out what she says until the show airs.

The show is based on the book by Karen McManus. Season 1 wrapped on Oct. 21.

Writer, Showrunner and Executive Producer Erica Saleh said that the characters were as important to Season 1 as the mystery. With a secret still plaguing them, Saleh hopes to explore the characters further.

"We continue this surprising emotional journey as our kids reckon with the thrill and fear of showing the world who they really are... while hiding a deadly secret and being tortured by the mysterious Simon Says," Saleh said in a statement. "My greatest hope is that seeing this show will make our young audience feel more seen and less alone - and that it will make them laugh, cry, and scream at the same time."

Season 2 will include eight new hour-long episodes.

